How to play TFT 7.5 Darkflight: Synergies, champions, and items

Riot Games replaced Legend in Teamfight Tactics with a new and upgraded vertical trait called Darkflight that features an evolved Dragon Tyrant version of Swain.

Swain was a dominant and sometimes problematic Set Seven champion. Set 7.5 has Swain evolving into a full fledge dragon, earning the name of Dragon Tyrant. The design team even gave Swain Dragon Tyrant his own trait called Darkflight, featuring a mashup of older and new TFT mechanics. Both Darkflight and Lagoon are the two premier vertical traits of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms.

The Darkflight trait showcases an evolved version of Legend from Set Seven, providing a Hex on the TFT board during the planning phase. A unit within that Hex is sacrificed at the start of combat, providing a copy of a random item to all Darkflight units on the board, along with bonus health at each breakpoint of 2/4/6/8. At the release of Uncharted Realms, Sejuani is typically the sacrificial lamb for the Darkflight comp.

Set 7.5 champions with the Darkflight trait are Aphelios, Rell, Rengar, and Swain Dragon Tyrant.

Emblems and non-craftable items (such as Shimmerscale items or Ornn Artifacts) become Darkflight Essence upon getting copied from the sacrificed unit. Darkflight Essence works similarly to Dark Star in that the more Darkflight units that perish, the stronger the Essence becomes, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Swain Dragon Tyrant in TFT Set 7.5 is also different than his previous version, functioning as a frontline tank with massive healing instead of a backline range primary carrier like he was in Ragewing. The upgraded version of Swain has him as a tier-four dragon, costing seven gold to purchase in the shop following the Dragon trait rework. His spell sends out dragonlings that pick at enemies for damage and then return to heal Swain Dragon Tyrant for a percentage of his missing health.

Following the Dragon trait rework, players can pair Swain Dragon Tyrant with any of the other 11 dragons in TFT Set 7.5. Within the Darkflight comp, Swain is a frontline tank that makes use of AP and defensive items. Morellonomicon is strong on Swain due to his dragonlings and Archangel’s Staff increases his ability power output. And defensive items in conjunction with healing from Swain’s spell keep the dragon alive throughout combat.

Swain is the focus of the Darkflight comp but Nilah, a new four-cost Assassin, is the primary carrier. Featuring a shield, backline access, and a powerful spell—Nilah is the new Diana of Set 7.5. Players should only place two items on Nilah, preferably AD ones, and leave the third spot open for the random Darkflight copy item.