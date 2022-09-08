All dragons in TFT Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms

Riot Games has doubled down on dragons within Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5, reworking the Dragon trait to enable multiple dragons in play at any time while adding five new ones.

The release of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms has expanded gameplay options with a total of 12 dragons. Thanks to a rework to the Dragon trait, players can put up to five dragons on the board at one time. Each dragon still has an Origin trait that ticks up to three upon that dragon getting placed on the TFT board. And bonuses were added to the Dragon trait that increases in quality the more dragons a player chooses to run on their team.

A cost reduction was applied to all dragons for TFT Set 7.5 at all tiers and two dragons were added at tier three. The cost of a tier-three dragon is six gold, tier-four is seven gold, and tier-five is now eight gold. Players who want to deep dive into each dragon’s ability and stats can find all that info here.

From a former Trainer to a new champion model, here are the 12 dragons players can compete with in Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms.

Zippy

Image via Riot Games

Rolling around the TFT game board with a shield and knocking into enemies is the new tier-three dragon, Zippy. The dragon costs six gold to purchase in the shop and has Guild as an Origin trait. Putting Zippy on the battlefield ticks the Guild trait bonuses up three without any other Guild units on the board while having a beefy dragon that can disrupt an enemy team with its stun and apply significant damage at all three stars.

Zippy wants defensive TFT items and/or Thieves Gloves.

Nomsy

Image via Riot Games

Graduating from the Trainer trait in Set Seven, Nomsy is a full fledge tier-three dragon in TFT Set 7.5. His Origin is Prodigy, summoning a former Trainer based on three random traits Nomsy can roll each game. Moving from a frontline tank to more of a backline secondary carry, Nomsy still uses his Fireball spell to pick apart enemies while also hitting additional random targets with his spell. Nomsy is a support and synergy champion who can use AP items.

Daeja

Image via Riot Games

Daeja is still a tier-four dragon with the Mirage trait as its Origin. The dragon has no attack damage in Set 7.5 and will automatically pop off items Deathblade and Runaan’s Hurricane if a player attempts to equip Daeja with them. Daeja was a top performer in Set Seven and is still a solid backline carrier within Dragonlands Uncharted Realms. AP items like Archangel’s Staff or Hand of Justice are still preferred on Daeja.

Idas

Image via Riot Games

Shifting from the Cannoneer frontline tank to a flexible tank is Idas. They are still a tier-four dragon with the Shimmerscale trait as their Origin, along with Guardian as a third trait. Idas wants tank items and should always get placed on the frontline during combat unless trying to block Assassin units from hitting a backline carrier.

Shi Oh Yu

Image via Riot Games

Shi Oh Yu is still a tier-four dragon in TFT Set 7.5, with Jade as its Origin. The Jade trait isn’t as powerful as it was during Set Seven but will still have an impact on the Uncharted Realms meta. Ideal items on Shi Oh Yu are still Blood Thirster and Edge of Night.

Sohm

Image via Riot Games

The TFT team wanted a new tier-four dragon for Set 7.5 and decided to give it a new model that synergizes with the new Lagoon trait. Sohm is a backline carrier that has Lagoon as its Origin. It uses Tideblossoms to mark enemies and their spell can hit multiple targets. Vertical Lagoon is a solid comp in Uncharted Realms with Sohm as the dragon. Blue Buff is a must on Sohm unless running the Blue Battery Augment, along with AP items.

Sy’fen

Image via Riot Games

Similar to Jade, Whispers is still a viable vertical TFT Set 7.5 comp with Sy’fen as the tier-four dragon. The dragon is best with AD items, especially Blood Thirster. Unlike Set Seven, Sy’fen can get played in a variety of comps within Uncharted Realms, activating the Whispers trait for additional armor and magic resistance shredding.

Swain Dragon Tyrant

Image via Riot Games

Swain was a Tyrant as a Ragewing unit during Set Seven so it only makes sense that he has evolved into a dragon in TFT Set 7.5 with Tyrant in his name. The tier-four dragon has the new Darkflight trait as his Origin and is now a frontline tank as opposed to a backline ranged carry. Ideal items on Swain are a combination of AP and defensive.

Aurelion Sol

Image via Riot Games

Aurelion Sol had a rough time during Set Seven and players are hoping for more out of the tier-five dragon in Set 7.5. Astral is still Aurelion Sol’s Origin, in which the trait received a rework for Uncharted Realms. The dragon still casts black holes and wants a Mage emblem if possible. Ideal items on Aurelion Sol are AP.

Ao Shin

Image via Riot Games

Ao Shin returns in Set 7.5 as a tier-five dragon. He’s still a final legendary comp finisher and has Tempest as his Origin. Similar to Aurelion Sol, a Mage emblem on Ao Shin is powerful. Preferred items for the tier-five dragon are AP.

Shyvana

Image via Riot Games

Supporting late-game comps and legendary builds is Shyvana. The tier-five dragon still has Ragwing as her Origin. Shyvana is more of a support unit, often left out of vertical Ragewing builds at the launch of Set 7.5. Ideal items for her are Morellonomicon and other AP items.

Terra

Image via Riot Games

Terra is the new tier-five dragon who’s a tank that uses their Monolith unique Origin to armor up allies. Terra typically wants to get placed in the middle of the board and can deal out a solid amount of damage in addition to defending themselves. Terra wants defensive items.