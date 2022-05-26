How TFT Set 7 items work: Full list and updates

Guide to every TFT item, including Radiant item changes and trait items.

A large number of Teamfight Tactics items are getting adjusted for Set Seven Dragonlands, from regular to Radiant and Ornn.

Items within TFT play an integral role in building the most optimal comp and each set contains balance changes, along with new and unique items that support the mechanics of the set. Within TFT Set Seven, there is a total of nine new items players can get via the Shimmerscale trait. And over a dozen regular and Radiant items were rebalanced before the official release of the Dragonlands set.

Here’s every TFT item, from Spatula emblems to adjusted Ornn items within TFT Set Seven Dragonlands.

Spatula Set Seven TFT items

A Spatula and an item combined create a total of eight trait emblems for the Dragonlands set.

Image via Riot Games

Assassin : Glove plus Spatula

: Glove plus Spatula Cavalier : Vest plus Spatula

: Vest plus Spatula Dragonmancer : Rod plus Spatula

: Rod plus Spatula Guardian: Belt plus Spatula

Belt plus Spatula Mage : Tear plus Spatula

: Tear plus Spatula Mirage : Cloak plus Spatula

: Cloak plus Spatula Ragewing : Bow plus Spatula

: Bow plus Spatula Shimmerscale : Sword plus Spatula

: Sword plus Spatula Tacticians Crown: Spatula plus Spatula (add an extra unit one over your level).

Shimmerscale Set Seven TFT items

The Shimmerscale trait offers items at each breakpoint of 3/5/7/9.

Image via Riot Games

Draven’s Axe : Holder gains an initial 20 attack damage and attack speed. Gain one attack damage per gold in your bank, up to 80 gold. Every attack, this item gains one stack. At 100 stacks, gain 10 gold and one item.

: Holder gains an initial 20 attack damage and attack speed. Gain one attack damage per gold in your bank, up to 80 gold. Every attack, this item gains one stack. At 100 stacks, gain 10 gold and one item. Goldmancer’s Staff : Holder gains an initial 20 ability power and 30 mana. Gain one ability power per gold in your bank, up to 80 gold—and a 40 percent chance to drop two gold on an enemy kill.

: Holder gains an initial 20 ability power and 30 mana. Gain one ability power per gold in your bank, up to 80 gold—and a 40 percent chance to drop two gold on an enemy kill. Determined Investor : Holder gains 300 health. After the holder dies a total of eight times, this item returns to your item tray and transforms into Diamond Hands. Then gain one Champion Duplicator (formerly known as Neeko’s Help) and 15 gold.

: Holder gains 300 health. After the holder dies a total of eight times, this item returns to your item tray and transforms into Diamond Hands. Then gain one Champion Duplicator (formerly known as Neeko’s Help) and 15 gold. Diamond Hands : Holder gains 300 initial health and 20 ability power. Once per combat at 66 and 33 percent health, gain one gold and immunity for two seconds.

: Holder gains 300 initial health and 20 ability power. Once per combat at 66 and 33 percent health, gain one gold and immunity for two seconds. Philosopher’s Stone : Holder gains 300 initial health. Refreshing the shop adds a stack to Philosopher’s Stone. Each shop refresh has a chance to copy the holder and consume all stacks. Higher cost champions are harder to copy. Philosopher’s Stone does not work with Think Fast. Stacks/cashouts occur while the holder is dead from combat but not when unequipped on the bench.

: Holder gains 300 initial health. Refreshing the shop adds a stack to Philosopher’s Stone. Each shop refresh has a chance to copy the holder and consume all stacks. Higher cost champions are harder to copy. Philosopher’s Stone does not work with Think Fast. Stacks/cashouts occur while the holder is dead from combat but not when unequipped on the bench. Gambler’s Blade : Holder gains an initial 20 ability power and attack speed. Gain one percent bonus attack speed per gold in your bank, up to 80 gold. Each attack has a four percent chance to drop one gold that is obtained via the Shimmerscale trait.

: Holder gains an initial 20 ability power and attack speed. Gain one percent bonus attack speed per gold in your bank, up to 80 gold. Each attack has a four percent chance to drop one gold that is obtained via the Shimmerscale trait. Mogul’s Mail : Holder gains 300 initial health. Gain one armor, one magic resistance, and 10 health when taking damage. After stacking 50 times, gain two gold, obtained via the Shimmerscale trait.

: Holder gains 300 initial health. Gain one armor, one magic resistance, and 10 health when taking damage. After stacking 50 times, gain two gold, obtained via the Shimmerscale trait. Needlessly Big Gem : Holder gains 300 initial health. If the holder is alive after 15 seconds of combat, your units deal one percent more damage (maximum one gold) per gold you have. For every two units alive when this happens, gain one gold. Item must be equipped to a unit and a timer was added during PBE testing so players can see when Needlessly Big Gem procs.

: Holder gains 300 initial health. If the holder is alive after 15 seconds of combat, your units deal one percent more damage (maximum one gold) per gold you have. For every two units alive when this happens, gain one gold. Item must be equipped to a unit and a timer was added during PBE testing so players can see when Needlessly Big Gem procs. Crown of Champions: Every five seconds, the next attack deals 9,001 times the amount of gold in your bank in True damage.

All TFT Set Seven regular items

No new items were added to TFT Set Seven but many were either rebalanced or reworked.

Image via Riot Games

Archangel’s Staff : Starting ability power is 30. In combat, gain 20 ability power every five seconds.

: Starting ability power is 30. In combat, gain 20 ability power every five seconds. Banshee’s Claw (Aura) : At the start of combat, grant a shield to the holder and two adjacent allies in the same row. It blocks the first enemy ability, up to 600 damage.

: At the start of combat, grant a shield to the holder and two adjacent allies in the same row. It blocks the first enemy ability, up to 600 damage. Bloodthirster : Lifesteal changed to omnivamp. Damage heals the holder for 25 percent of the damage dealt. Once per combat at 40 percent health, gain a 30 percent maximum health shield that lasts up to five seconds.

: Lifesteal changed to omnivamp. Damage heals the holder for 25 percent of the damage dealt. Once per combat at 40 percent health, gain a 30 percent maximum health shield that lasts up to five seconds. Blue Buff (Unique) : Grant 40 bonus starting mana. Gain 20 mana after casting an ability.

: Grant 40 bonus starting mana. Gain 20 mana after casting an ability. Bramble Vest : Grants 60 bonus armor (including components). Negates 75 percent bonus damage from incoming critical hits. When the holder is hit with an attack, deal 75/100/150 magic damage to all nearby enemies once every 2.5 seconds.

: Grants 60 bonus armor (including components). Negates 75 percent bonus damage from incoming critical hits. When the holder is hit with an attack, deal 75/100/150 magic damage to all nearby enemies once every 2.5 seconds. Chalice of Power (Aura) : Grant 30 ability power to the holder and two adjacent allies within the same row.

: Grant 30 ability power to the holder and two adjacent allies within the same row. Deathblade : Grant 50/75/100 bonus attack damage, including components.

: Grant 50/75/100 bonus attack damage, including components. Dragon’s Claw : Grant 120 bonus magic resistance (including components). Regenerate 1.5 percent maximum health for each enemy targeting the holder every two seconds. If the holder is a Dragon, increase all bonuses and effects by 20 percent(144 magic resistance and 1.8 percent health regeneration).

: Grant 120 bonus magic resistance (including components). Regenerate 1.5 percent maximum health for each enemy targeting the holder every two seconds. If the holder is a Dragon, increase all bonuses and effects by 20 percent(144 magic resistance and 1.8 percent health regeneration). Edge of Night (Unique) : Once per combat at 50 percent health, the holder becomes untargetable and sheds negative effects for a short period of time. Then the holder gains 40 percent attack speed.

: Once per combat at 50 percent health, the holder becomes untargetable and sheds negative effects for a short period of time. Then the holder gains 40 percent attack speed. Frozen Heart (Aura) : Reduce the attack speed of enemies within two Hexes by 25 percent.

: Reduce the attack speed of enemies within two Hexes by 25 percent. Gargoyle Stoneplate : Gain 18 armor and magic resistance for each enemy targeting the holder.

: Gain 18 armor and magic resistance for each enemy targeting the holder. Giant Slayer : Abilities and attacks deal 15 percent more damage. If the target has more than 2,200 health, deal 45 percent more damage.

: Abilities and attacks deal 15 percent more damage. If the target has more than 2,200 health, deal 45 percent more damage. Guinsoo’s Rageblade : Attacks grant plus-six percent bonus attack speed. This effect stacks.

: Attacks grant plus-six percent bonus attack speed. This effect stacks. Hand of Justice : Gain +15 attack damage and 15 percent ability power. Attacks and abilities heal for 15 percent of damage dealt. Each round, randomly increase one of these effects by 30 percent.

: Gain +15 attack damage and 15 percent ability power. Attacks and abilities heal for 15 percent of damage dealt. Each round, randomly increase one of these effects by 30 percent. Hextech Gunblade : Healing on spells changed to omnivamp. Damage heals the holder, and the lowest Health ally, for 25 percent of the damage dealt.

: Healing on spells changed to omnivamp. Damage heals the holder, and the lowest Health ally, for 25 percent of the damage dealt. Infinity Edge (Unique) : Grant 75 percent critical strike chance and 10 critical strike damage. Each point of critical strike chance above 100 percent becomes plus-one critical strike damage.

: Grant 75 percent critical strike chance and 10 critical strike damage. Each point of critical strike chance above 100 percent becomes plus-one critical strike damage. Ionic Spark (Aura): Enemies within three Hexes take 50 percent reduced magic resistance. When that enemy casts an ability, they are hit with magic damage equal to 250 percent of their maximum mana.

Enemies within three Hexes take 50 percent reduced magic resistance. When that enemy casts an ability, they are hit with magic damage equal to 250 percent of their maximum mana. Jeweled Gauntlet (Unique) : Grant 40 percent bonus critical strike damage and 10 bonus ability power. Magic and true damage from an ability can critically strike.

: Grant 40 percent bonus critical strike damage and 10 bonus ability power. Magic and true damage from an ability can critically strike. Last Whisper (Unique) : Dealing physical damage reduces the target’s armor by 50 percent for five seconds. This effect does not stack.

: Dealing physical damage reduces the target’s armor by 50 percent for five seconds. This effect does not stack. Locket of the Iron Solari (Aura) : At the start of combat, shield the holder and allies within two Hexes in the same row for 300/350/400 over 15 seconds.

: At the start of combat, shield the holder and allies within two Hexes in the same row for 300/350/400 over 15 seconds. Morellonomicon (Unique) : Grant 20 bonus ability power. Magic or true damage from an ability burns the holder’s target, dealing 25 percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage over 10 seconds and reducing healing by 50 percent during the duration of the burn.

: Grant 20 bonus ability power. Magic or true damage from an ability burns the holder’s target, dealing 25 percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage over 10 seconds and reducing healing by 50 percent during the duration of the burn. Quicksilver (Unique) : Grant 20 percent bonus attack speed. At combat start, the holder is immune to crowd control effects for 15 seconds.

: Grant 20 percent bonus attack speed. At combat start, the holder is immune to crowd control effects for 15 seconds. Rabadon’s Deathcap : Grant 75 bonus ability power, including components.

: Grant 75 bonus ability power, including components. Rapid Firecannon : Grants 50 percent bonus attack speed, including components, and one attack range. Attacks can’t miss.

: Grants 50 percent bonus attack speed, including components, and one attack range. Attacks can’t miss. Redemption (Aura) : Heal adjacent allies for 12 percent of their missing health every five seconds. The allies also take five less multi-target damage for five seconds. Damage reduction doesn’t stack.

: Heal adjacent allies for 12 percent of their missing health every five seconds. The allies also take five less multi-target damage for five seconds. Damage reduction doesn’t stack. Runaan’s Hurricane : Grant 10 bonus attack damage. Attacks fire a bolt at a nearby enemy, dealing 70 percent of the holder’s attack damage as physical damage.

: Grant 10 bonus attack damage. Attacks fire a bolt at a nearby enemy, dealing 70 percent of the holder’s attack damage as physical damage. Shroud of Stillness (Unique) : At the start of combat, shoot a beam that delays the first cast of affected enemies by 35 percent.

: At the start of combat, shoot a beam that delays the first cast of affected enemies by 35 percent. Spear of Shojin : Attacks restore eight additional mana.

: Attacks restore eight additional mana. Statikk Shiv : Grant 15 percent bonus attack speed. Every third attack shocks four enemies for 70 magic damage and reduces their magic resistance by 50 percent for five seconds.

: Grant 15 percent bonus attack speed. Every third attack shocks four enemies for 70 magic damage and reduces their magic resistance by 50 percent for five seconds. Sunfire Cape (Unique) : Grant holder 400 health. Every two seconds, an enemy within two Hexes is burned for one percent of their maximum health as true damage over 10 seconds. Any healing they receive is reduced by 50 percent. Refreshes burn if no new targets are in range.

: Grant holder 400 health. Every two seconds, an enemy within two Hexes is burned for one percent of their maximum health as true damage over 10 seconds. Any healing they receive is reduced by 50 percent. Refreshes burn if no new targets are in range. Thief’s Gloves : Consumes all three slots, equipping two random items at the start of each round.

: Consumes all three slots, equipping two random items at the start of each round. Titan’s Resolve : Gain two attack damage and ability power when attacking or taking damage. After stacking 25 times, gain 25 armor and magic resistance.

: Gain two attack damage and ability power when attacking or taking damage. After stacking 25 times, gain 25 armor and magic resistance. Warmog’s Armor : Grant 1,000 health, including components.

: Grant 1,000 health, including components. Zeke’s Herald (Aura) : At the start of combat, grant 30 percent attack speed to the holder and two adjacent allies in the same row.

: At the start of combat, grant 30 percent attack speed to the holder and two adjacent allies in the same row. Zephyr (Unique) : At the start of combat, summon a whirlwind on the opposite side of the arena that removes the closest enemy from combat for five seconds.

: At the start of combat, summon a whirlwind on the opposite side of the arena that removes the closest enemy from combat for five seconds. Zz’Rot Portal: At the start of combat, taunt enemies within four Hexes. When the holder dies, Voidspawn arrises, taunting nearby enemies. Voidspawns that arise from summoned units are 25 percent effective.

Consumable TFT Set Seven items

Image via Riot Games

Champion Duplicator : Use on a champion that you own to create a one-star copy on your bench.

: Use on a champion that you own to create a one-star copy on your bench. Magnetic Remover : Use on a champion to unequip all items.

: Use on a champion to unequip all items. Reforger : Use on a champion to unequip and randomly transform the component or item into a different one.

: Use on a champion to unequip and randomly transform the component or item into a different one. Loaded Dice: Use on a champion to reroll a special shop that contains only champions sharing a trait with the source champion.

Radiant and Ornn Set Seven item changes

Image via Riot Games