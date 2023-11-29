How TFT Set 10 Executioner trait works

The Teamfight Tactics item Jeweled Gauntlet has transformed into an entire trait through Set 10, featuring powerful Remix Rumble champions like Akali, Samira, and Karthus.

Splashing into TFT Set 10 comps is the Executioner trait with breakpoints at 2/4/6. The trait can go vertical but, most times, players are running between two and four Executioner units, rather than going for the chase. There are multiple carriers within the Executioner trait, from Akali as K/DA or True Damage, Samira with Country as a focus, or Karthus as a secondary carrier during the end-game stages.

Executioner TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Set 10 Karthus | Image via Riot Games

Multiple Executioner Remix Rumble champions can act as a carry throughout various stages of a game, making them ideal Headliner picks from the shop. Each TFT Set 10 champion has a Headliner bonus that increases their power level while adding plus-one of a trait they have.

Twitch (Punk, Executioner) : Headliner grants bonus attack damage and Critical Strike Chance.

: Headliner grants bonus attack damage and Critical Strike Chance. Vex (Emo, Executioner) : Headliner grants bonus ability power.

: Headliner grants bonus ability power. Samira (Country, Executioner) : Headliner grants bonus attack damage and Critical Strike Chance.

: Headliner grants bonus attack damage and Critical Strike Chance. Akali (K/DA/True Damage, Breakout, Executioner) : Headliner grants bonus health and attack speed.

: Headliner grants bonus health and attack speed. Karthus (Pentakill, Executioner): Headliner grants bonus ability power.

At each breakpoint within the Executioner trait, champions with that trait gain Crit damage and a percentage of Critical Strike Chance. Having a Headliner with plus-one Executioner can either activate the trait on its own or help players get to the breakpoint of four, essentially doubling Crit damage and the Critical Strike Chance.

Twitch is a solid early-game carry with the Punk trait who can get rerolled but will fall off toward the mid and late stages of a game. Vex is a great carrier within the Emo and Executioner traits as long as there is a frontline to protect the TFT Set 10 champion.

Akali is one of the strongest four-cost units in TFT Set 10, with most players preferring the K/DA version at time of writing. Samira is one of the best reroll champions in Remix Rumble when paired with the Country trait, and Karthus is an amazing secondary carrier who will weaken units while Akali dashes to destroy them.