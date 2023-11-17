How TFT Set 10 Emo trait works: Full gameplay guide

Emotional expression through art returns in Teamfight Tactics Set 10, featuring four champions trying to find their way through the Remix Rumble Emo trait.

Each of the 29 TFT Set 10 traits has a musical track in Remix Rumble, with tracks mashing together as more traits become active on the board. The Emo trait is an Origin made up of Annie, Vex, Amumu, and Poppy. It’s a support trait with vertical potential thanks to the main mechanic in TFT Set 10 called Headliner.

Emo TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Set 10 Poppy | Image via Riot Games

Each Set 10 champion in Remix Rumble has a Headliner bonus, providing plus one of a trait and an effect that is active as soon as they hit the board. Each of the four Emo TFT champions has multiple traits that fuel a variety of comps.

Annie (Emo, Spellweaver) : Headline bonus grants ability power

: Headline bonus grants ability power Vex (Emo, Executioner) : Headline grants bonus ability power

: Headline grants bonus ability power Amumu (Emo, Guardian) : Headline grants bonus health and magic resistance

: Headline grants bonus health and magic resistance Poppy (Emo, Mosher): Headline grants bonus health and attack damage

Annie is a one-cost that can slot into early Spellweaver builds while also having reroll potential. Vex is the primary backline carrier for the Emo trait while Amumu is a solid frontline defensive unit, especially as a Headliner. Poppy is a unique four-cost who also has the Mosher trait, creating a mashup of the two traits as a way to release the built-up mana.

How to play the TFT Set 10 Emo trait

Set 10 Amumu | Image via Riot Games

The Emo trait in TFT Set 10 has three breakpoints at 2/4/6, reducing maximum mana at each breakpoint while granting mana whenever an Emo champion perishes. At the breakpoint of six, Emo champions gain ability power as well when another Emo unit is eliminated by an enemy.

Players can hit six Emo through the Headliner mechanic which offers plus one of a trait and by crafting the Emblem with a Spatula and Tear.

Best Emo TFT Set 10 comps

Emo/Mosher comp | Image via Dot Esports/TFTtactics Emo/Spellweaver | Screenshot via Mortdog (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hJV6MtxhnA&t=550s)

Poppy showed promise during PBE testing as a frontline carry in a Mosher/Emo build that uses Vex as a backline carrier. Emo and Spellweaver is another solid comp, as showcased by Mortdog during PBE testing.

Additional strategies will be added after Remix Rumble launches on Nov. 21.