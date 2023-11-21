How TFT Set 10 Punk trait works: Full gameplay guide

Start the early game off strong and potentially reroll into a winning Teamfight Tactics Set 10 comp through the Punk trait.

Rerolling in TFT continues to get dev support through the Punk trait, featuring four Remix Rumble champions and an ability that encourages players to reroll the shop. Each of the 29 traits in Set 10 has a musical genre-themed name and track that gets played when the trait is activated on the board. The Punk trait has breakpoints at 2/4/6 and contains mostly low-cost Remix Rumble champions.

Punk TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Music is the main theme of Set 10, while the main mechanic is Headliner. There are four Punk champions and each has a Headliner bonus. The mechanic also provides a plus-one of a random trait associated with the Set 10 champion and is purchased as a two-star unit, making reroll builds easier to put together during the early-game stages.

Vi (Punk, Mosher) : Headliner grants bonus health and attack damage.

: Headliner grants bonus health and attack damage. Jinx (Punk, Rapidfire) : Headline bonus grants attack speed and extra damage from her Rocket Launcher.

: Headline bonus grants attack speed and extra damage from her Rocket Launcher. Twitch (Punk, Executioner) : Headliner grants bonus attack damage and Critical Strike Chance.

: Headliner grants bonus attack damage and Critical Strike Chance. Pantheon (Punk, Guardian): Headliner grants bonus health, armor, and magic resistance.

Pantheon is the go-to frontline tank within TFT Set 10 when running the Punk trait. Both Jinx and Twitch are reroll options. Vi is more of a synergy bot at time of writing and isn’t worth rerolling for as a frontline unit.

How to play TFT Set 10 Punk trait

The Punk trait has breakpoints at 2/4/6, allowing players to potentially run a verticle strategy. A Headliner unit can add one to the Punk trait and players can craft a Punk Emblem using a Spatula and Glove.

All Punk units gain health and attack damage, with the bonuses increasing at each breakpoint and each time gold is spent to reroll a shop. After Punk champions battle with the trait activated, your first shop refresh only costs one gold. Rolling down helps players hit three-star units quicker while beefing up the team’s stats at the same time, which is why Punk is such a strong opening trait. If players are unable to hit the three-star units, it’s not that hard to transition out of the comp into a board with Samira and Urgot as the backline carriers.

Best Punk TFT Set 10 comps

Punk is a great opener that can win-streak, whether you’re rerolling or not. The most popular end-game TFT Set 10 comp running the Punk trait is the reroll version, featuring Thresh and Pantheon as the frontline tanks and Jinx as the main backline carry in conjunction with Samira. Both Jink and Pantheon need to become three-star units for the comp to perform well during the late stages of the game.