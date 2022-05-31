How new Trainer trait works in TFT Set 7 Dragonlands

The Trainer origin is a newcomer to Teamfight Tactics, released in Set Seven Dragonlands, and is a kind of revamp for the Set Two Summoner trait. It brings players a way to summon a little Gromp-style dragon that starts squishy but can turn into a tanky monster burning multiple targets of the enemy backline.

A Trainer composition works with scaling so the sooner you get two Trainer champions the better your composition with Nomsy will be. Starting with two Trainer champions, in every round each Trainer champion will feed the unique Nomsy unit with one Snax per star, adding Health and Ability Power to it. Nomsy’s star level increases every 25 Snax. With three Trainers, Nomsy’s ability does double damage.

Set Seven Dragonlands champions with the Trainer trait are Heimerdinger, Tristana, and Lulu. There is no way to increase the number of champions with the Trainer trait; three is the maximum and it is necessary to find all units in stores or on carousels. The only Augment of the Set Seven Dragonlands directly related to the Trainer trait is the gold Secret Snax, which grants a 33 percent chance for each Trainer champion to feed Nomsy an extra Snax, and grants a Tristana.

Trainer Champions

Heimerdinger is the tier one unit of the trait. It has the Trainer and Mage features. His skill is Egg Toss which makes Heimerdinger lobs an egg at the highest health enemy, dealing magic damage and stunning them.

Tristana is the tier two unit. It has Trainer and Cannoneer features. Her ability is Explosive Charge, which causes Tristana to fire up to 3 explosive charges, prioritizing the closest targets without a charge. Charges detonate after 3 seconds, dealing physical damage to nearby enemies and bonus magic damage to the target.

Lulu is the tier three unit. She possesses the Trainer, Mystic, and Evoker traits. Her ability is Whimsy, which causes Lulu to enchant the nearest targets. Enchanted allies gain Attack Speed ​​for 1.5 seconds. Enchanted enemies are stunned and transformed into harmless dragonlings, taking increased damage while stunned.

If there are fewer than 3 units nearby, Lulu will enchant herself.

Nomsy is the Origin Trainer’s unique unit in Dragonlands. Its ability is Fireball, which causes Nomsy to breathe fire towards its target, dealing magic damage to enemies hit and burning them for 1% maximum health true damage per second for 8 seconds. The Snax does not count as an item and Augments like Makeshift Armor further increase Nomsy stats.

How to build Trainer compositions

The main way to build a Trainer comp involves deciding to use two or three Trainers, with the possibility of a reroll comp to achieve three stars on all Trainers. Two Trainers are enough to grant Nomsy, an extra unit on the field that at the end of the game can be a good tank with the burning effect of the Morellonomicon item with each activation of its ability. But three Trainers can feed Nomsy much faster, causing it to reach even higher power levels—each Snax increases its Life and Ability Power. It can reach up to four stars and even after that, each Snax keeps increasing its stats infinitely. Getting lots of Trainer units in the early rounds and good attack damage items can be an opportunity to attempt a reroll comp, in which case Tristana is a good candidate for a main carry via the Cannoneer trait activation.

The beginning of the game is simple: activate the Trainer trait as quickly as possible while looking for a frontline unit. It will take time before Nomsy can tank. Sejuani is one of the best early game tank units activating the Guild trait grants bonus health to the entire board. Other options are Skarner, which might be good enough if it achieves two stars. Tahm Kench is a unit that can be very useful if the composition has a Tristana carry. The combination of Cannoneers Tristana, Jinx and Corki brings the possibility of activating the synergy of Revel with Tahm Kench for extra damage. A couple of Guardian units like Taric and Leona can also help. Throughout the game a unit that can tank must be considered and replaced accordingly. Shen is a good mid-game option for her ability to dodge attacks. He can be placed next to Nomsy to increase his survivability. Towards the end of the game, the best picks will be Ornn, who contributes a lot of crowd control and tanking very well, and a tank dragon like Idas.

Ability power items make it possible to utilize Heimerdinger’s Mage synergy and choose a main AP carry like Ryze that also utilizes the Guild trait bonus to complement the board. The best items for Ryze would be the Blue Buff, Rabadon’s Deathcap, and the Jeweled Gauntlet. However, a Trainer comp is much more powerful with an AD loader. Tristana, Jinx, and Corki are the best options. They all utilize attack speed items like Guinsoo or Statikk that make it easy to activate the Cannoneer effect, as well as AD items like Infinity Edge and Last Whisper. A defensive item can also make a difference to your carry. In lobbies with a lot of CC the best choice is Quicksilver. If the problem is dealing with damage, choose Bloodthirster.

Dragon options for Trainer builds

Since the Trainer trait does not naturally have full tanks, the best options when it comes to the Set Seven Dragonlands Dragons are those that have the best capabilities to allow carries to deal damage. The Dragons take up two spaces on the board, similar to the Colossus trait in Gizmos & Gadgets. In addition, Dragons also plus-three a marked trait and gain 600 bonus health. They are doubled in cost when they appear in the store and are great additions to many different compositions.

In the case of the Trainers, there are two dragons that are the best choices. Idas is a tier-four dragon with Shimmerscale and Guardian traits with the Golden Scales ability that is able to reduce damage, heal and grant shield and attack speed to allies, making this dragon one of the best tanks for your Trainers, as a bonus per activating the Shimmerscale trait, the player receives one of the trait’s special items. Shi Oh Yu is another good tier-four dragon option with Jade and Mystic traits, her Jade Rush ability grants her damage reduction and crowd control resistance, as well as causing CC on the enemy team. Activating the Jade feature brings a Jade statue to the board that strengthens your backline while still acting as a dummy for enemies before they reach your carries.

Players can test the Trainer trait out via PBE servers starting on May 23. Meta comps and gameplay strategy for the Trainer champions and traits that synergize with it will get updated following the official release of TFT Set Seven Dragonlands on June 8.