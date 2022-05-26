How Cannoneer TFT Set 7 Dragonlands trait works

The Cannoneer class is back in Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands set with new champions and lots of attack damage to spread in area-of-effect explosions.

There will always be viable compositions in TFT that utilize champions with high physical damage output. These comps often have a main carry equipped with the best AD items of the meta and other champions of the same trait to amplify the bonus they receive at their breakpoints. Cannoneers are no exception; their effect is to fire a cannon shot that explodes dealing area physical damage every fifth basic attack. Each breakpoint increases the cannon shot attack damage by 225/475/1200 with 2/4/6 Cannoneers. The Cannoneer champions of the Set Seven Dragonlands are Senna, Jinx, Tristana, and Corki.

To reach the breakpoint of six Cannoners, you will need to have the Augments of the Set Seven Dragonlands available throughout the game, as it is not possible to produce a Cannoner emblem with the Spatula. The effect of six Cannoners can be devastating to enemy boards thanks to the cannon shot’s attack damage boost.

As mentioned by Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer in his Dragonlands PBE Rundown, the Cannoneer trait is extremely powerful against comps that are clustered on the board because of its AoE damage. A composition with the new Set Seven Dragonlands Jade trait active is a great example as its effect involves keeping units gathered around Jade statues. The same effect happens with comps that have Guardians as a frontline as they grant shields to nearby champions.

The Cannoneer trait is strong in the early game and can be prioritized when finding good AD starting items. Jinx, Tristana, and Corki can be good main carries options for the composition. This comp is more versatile than the Swiftshot trait, as it doesn’t rely on keeping as far away from the enemy as possible to deal more damage. This makes it a much better option for dealing with assassin comps that usually manage to stay close to opponents.

If there are other players in the lobby starting a comp with Cannoneers and you’re not finding many of these champions, there are other effective synergies to look for, including the new Dragonlands Revel trait that already has two Cannoneers, Jinx and Corki, or the trait Trainer, which includes Cannoneer champion Tristana and adds the Nomsy unit to your board, which works as a nice frontline in the early game while still having a chance to escalate to the endgame.

As a trait that is focused on dealing damage, its champs are squishies and struggle facing opponents without an effective front line. Fortunately, there are several good tank options in Set Seven Dragonlands. The aforementioned activation of the Trainer trait can grant an extra unit on the board to withstand some attacks for the Cannoneers. Sejuani is a champion capable of delivering a lot of durability to the board thanks to her Guild Origin that is activated from a single unit and the effect with Sejuani is to grant 100 health to all units while she receives double that amount. In addition, the Sejuani can be combined with another Cavalier unit for more armor and magic resistance. Any pair of Bruiser units can also grant a good amount of health to the board so the Cannoneers can deal more damage. And if the Trainer trait is enabled, Lulu is a champion that can be paired with another Mystic to grant magic resistance to your board in the later rounds.

Dragon options for Cannoneer builds

Dragons are the big stars of the Set Seven Dragonlands, so big they take up two spaces on the board, similar to the Colossus trait in Gizmos & Gadgets. In addition, Dragons also plus-three a marked trait and gain 600 bonus health. They are doubled in cost when they appear in the store and are great additions to many different compositions.

In the case of the Cannoneers, there are two dragons that are the best choices to use together. Idas is a tier-four dragon with Shimmerscale and Guardian traits with the Golden Scales ability that is able to reduce damage, heal and grant shield and attack speed to allies, making this dragon one of the best tanks for your Cannoneers, as a bonus per activating the Shimmerscale trait, the player receives one of the trait’s special items. Shi Oh Yu is another good tier-four dragon option with Jade and Mystic traits, her Jade Rush ability grants her damage reduction and crowd control resistance, as well as causing CC on the enemy team. Activating the Jade feature brings a Jade statue to the board that strengthens your backline while still acting as a dummy for enemies before they reach your Cannoneers.

Players can test the Cannoneer trait out via PBE servers starting on May 23. Meta comps and gameplay strategy for the Cannoneer champions and traits that synergize with it will get updated following the official release of TFT Set Seven Dragonlands on June 8.