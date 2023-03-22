How Glitched Out carousels work in TFT Set 8.5

Carousels in Teamfight Tactics will look different at times throughout Set 8.5 due to the Glitched Out mechanic that offers bonus loot at least once per game.
The new TFT Set 8.5 mechanic, Glitched Out carousels, provides early game variance while assisting players in the direction of their end-game comp. It also improved the overall carousel system. Items, components, or loot that are attached to champions will automatically pop off upon returning from a carousel to the board.
Players will no longer have to worry about an item or component remaining attached to a champion that is merging to form a two or three-star unit. This system change was applied to every carousel in Set 8.5 and will remain for future TFT sets.
When do Glitched Out carousels happen in TFT Set 8.5?
Glitched Out carousels are the main mechanic for the TFT Mid-Set update and will always occur on Stage two. Each game will have at least one carousel that is Glitched Out and never more than three.
Here are the percentages at which a Glitched Out carousel may show up at other Stages during a game, according to Mortdog.
|Stage two
|20 percent
|Stages two & four
|30 percent
|Stages two & five
|30 percent
|Stages two, three, & four
|Five percent
|Stages two, three, & five
|Five percent
|Stages two, four, & six
|10 percent
In addition to the Stage two carousel always being Glitched Out, carousels from Stages three to six also have a probability of Glitching Out. The Stage two carousel will often feature bonus components, along with loot like Training Dummies and Golden Eggs. It’s even possible that the champions are removed from the carousel, and replaced with Component Anvils that feature components or items above them on the carousel.
Glitched Out carousels that occur between Stages three and six will often showcase higher-powered bonus loot, especially during the later Stages. Possible choices can range from a Tome of Traits and a Champion Duplicator to Ornn item anvils and completed anvils.
Drop loot tables for Glitched Out carousels in TFT Set 8.5
Each Glitched Out carousel follows an algorithm that ensures no more than three carousels during a game will feature the new TFT Set 8.5 mechanic. It also means some Glitched Out carousels will feature a lower value than others. There are 14 variants that can show up in a Glitched Out carousel, from defense and offense items to a component anvil and even three different tiers of eggs.
Glitched Out carousel TFT Set 8.5 drop table
|Variants
|Stage two
|Stage three
|Stage four
|Stage five
|Stage six
|Component Anvil
|10 percent
|16 percent
|eight percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|Tome of Traits
|0 percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|10 percent
|15 percent
|Training Dummies
|Three percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|Duplicator
|Two percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|Five percent
|Five percent
|Offense
|18 percent
|13 percent
|23 percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|Defense
|18 percent
|13 percent
|23 percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|Tear/Glove/Belt
|18 percent
|14 percent
|24 percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|Loaded Dice
|0 percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|Five percent
|0 percent
|Egg tier 1
|Eight percent
|10 percent
|10 percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|Egg tier 2
|Seven percent
|Eight percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|Egg tier 3
|Six percent
|Six percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|0 percent
|Completed Anvil
|0 percent
|Five percent
|Seven percent
|60 percent
|40 percent
|Ornn Anvil
|0 percent
|0 percent
|Five percent
|20 percent
|40 percent
Glitched Out carousels that appear at the later Stages won’t offer players variants they can’t use, which is why Stage six only offers a possible Tome of Traits, a completed anvil, or an Ornn anvil.
The eggs that are offered at Stages two and three each have their own TFT drop table. Every player receives the same variants from an egg, similar to Lucky Lanterns from Set 4.5.
Stage two TFT egg loot drop from Glitched Out carousel
A Stage two egg that is tier one will hatch at Stage 3-1 while a tier two egg will hatch at Stage 3-5. And a tier three egg will hatch at Stage 4-1.
Stage two, tier one
|Egg Loot Drop
|Drop Percent
|Eight gold
|25 percent
|Random item component plus Reforger
|15 percent
|Two three-cost units
|10 percent
|Component Anvil
|30 percent
|A two-cost, three-cost, and three gold
|10 percent
|Two two-cost units plus Lesser Duplicator
|10 percent
Stage two, tier two
|Egg Loot Drop
|Drop Percent
|12 gold
|25 percent
|Random item component plus four gold
|30 percent
|Random item component and two three-cost units
|15 percent
|Random item component, four gold, and Magnetic Remover
|10 percent
|Four-cost unit and component Anvil
|10 percent
|Two two-cost units, Lesser Duplicator, and four gold
|10 percent
Stage two, tier three
|Egg Loot Drop
|Drop Percent
|18 gold
|20 percent
|Random completed item, Reforger, and four gold
|30 percent
|TaC
|Five percent
|Random component anvil and 10 gold
|10 percent
|Three random item components
|10 percent
|Thieves Glove and six gold
|15 percent
|Duplication, Random item component, and Lesser Duplicator
|Five percent
|Five-cost champion and 10 gold
|Five percent
Stage three TFT egg loot drop from Glitched Out carousel
A Stage three tier one egg will hatch at Stage 3-7 while a tier two egg hatches at Stage 4-3. And a tier three egg hatches at Stage 4-7.
Stage three, tier one
|Egg Loot Drop
|Drop Percent
|12 gold
|30 percent
|Three-cost, four-cost units, and four gold
|10 percent
|Lesser Duplicator and random item compoent
|25 percent
|Thieves Gloves
|15 percent
|Random item component and four-cost unit
|20 percent
Stage three, tier two
|Egg Loot Drop
|Drop Percent
|16 gold
|25 percent
|Completed item anvil
|30 percent
|Two component anvils
|20 percent
|Four-cost unit, Loaded Dice, and four gold
|15 percent
|Ornn anvil and Magnetic Remover
|10 percent
Stage three, tier three
|Egg Loot Drop
|Drop Percent
|25 gold
|25 percent
|Duplicator, Tome of Traits, and Loaded Dice
|10 percent
|Tacticians Crown and six gold
|15 percent
|Two Thieves Gloves
|15 percent
|Five-cost unit, a Random completed item, and 10 gold
|10 percent
|Ornn anvil, 10 gold, and Magnetic Remover
|15 percent
|Random Radiant item and two Reforgers
|10 percent
Loot drop percentages and variants are subject to change and will get updated following the Patch that applies the balance changes.
Update March 22, 8:30am CT: All drop tables for TFT Set 8.5 Glitched Out carousels were added.