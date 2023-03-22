How Glitched Out carousels work in TFT Set 8.5

Carousels in Teamfight Tactics will look different at times throughout Set 8.5 due to the Glitched Out mechanic that offers bonus loot at least once per game.

The new TFT Set 8.5 mechanic, Glitched Out carousels, provides early game variance while assisting players in the direction of their end-game comp. It also improved the overall carousel system. Items, components, or loot that are attached to champions will automatically pop off upon returning from a carousel to the board.

Players will no longer have to worry about an item or component remaining attached to a champion that is merging to form a two or three-star unit. This system change was applied to every carousel in Set 8.5 and will remain for future TFT sets.

When do Glitched Out carousels happen in TFT Set 8.5?

Image via Riot Games

Glitched Out carousels are the main mechanic for the TFT Mid-Set update and will always occur on Stage two. Each game will have at least one carousel that is Glitched Out and never more than three.

Here are the percentages at which a Glitched Out carousel may show up at other Stages during a game, according to Mortdog.

Stage two 20 percent Stages two & four 30 percent Stages two & five 30 percent Stages two, three, & four Five percent Stages two, three, & five Five percent Stages two, four, & six 10 percent

In addition to the Stage two carousel always being Glitched Out, carousels from Stages three to six also have a probability of Glitching Out. The Stage two carousel will often feature bonus components, along with loot like Training Dummies and Golden Eggs. It’s even possible that the champions are removed from the carousel, and replaced with Component Anvils that feature components or items above them on the carousel.

Glitched Out carousels that occur between Stages three and six will often showcase higher-powered bonus loot, especially during the later Stages. Possible choices can range from a Tome of Traits and a Champion Duplicator to Ornn item anvils and completed anvils.

Drop loot tables for Glitched Out carousels in TFT Set 8.5

Image via Riot Games

Each Glitched Out carousel follows an algorithm that ensures no more than three carousels during a game will feature the new TFT Set 8.5 mechanic. It also means some Glitched Out carousels will feature a lower value than others. There are 14 variants that can show up in a Glitched Out carousel, from defense and offense items to a component anvil and even three different tiers of eggs.

Image via Riot Games and Mortdog

Glitched Out carousel TFT Set 8.5 drop table

Variants Stage two Stage three Stage four Stage five Stage six Component Anvil 10 percent 16 percent eight percent 0 percent 0 percent Tome of Traits 0 percent 0 percent 0 percent 10 percent 15 percent Training Dummies Three percent 0 percent 0 percent 0 percent 0 percent Duplicator Two percent 0 percent 0 percent Five percent Five percent Offense 18 percent 13 percent 23 percent 0 percent 0 percent Defense 18 percent 13 percent 23 percent 0 percent 0 percent Tear/Glove/Belt 18 percent 14 percent 24 percent 0 percent 0 percent Loaded Dice 0 percent 0 percent 0 percent Five percent 0 percent Egg tier 1 Eight percent 10 percent 10 percent 0 percent 0 percent Egg tier 2 Seven percent Eight percent 0 percent 0 percent 0 percent Egg tier 3 Six percent Six percent 0 percent 0 percent 0 percent Completed Anvil 0 percent Five percent Seven percent 60 percent 40 percent Ornn Anvil 0 percent 0 percent Five percent 20 percent 40 percent

Glitched Out carousels that appear at the later Stages won’t offer players variants they can’t use, which is why Stage six only offers a possible Tome of Traits, a completed anvil, or an Ornn anvil.

The eggs that are offered at Stages two and three each have their own TFT drop table. Every player receives the same variants from an egg, similar to Lucky Lanterns from Set 4.5.

Stage two TFT egg loot drop from Glitched Out carousel

A Stage two egg that is tier one will hatch at Stage 3-1 while a tier two egg will hatch at Stage 3-5. And a tier three egg will hatch at Stage 4-1.

Stage two, tier one

Egg Loot Drop Drop Percent Eight gold 25 percent Random item component plus Reforger 15 percent Two three-cost units 10 percent Component Anvil 30 percent A two-cost, three-cost, and three gold 10 percent Two two-cost units plus Lesser Duplicator 10 percent

Stage two, tier two

Egg Loot Drop Drop Percent 12 gold 25 percent Random item component plus four gold 30 percent Random item component and two three-cost units 15 percent Random item component, four gold, and Magnetic Remover 10 percent Four-cost unit and component Anvil 10 percent Two two-cost units, Lesser Duplicator, and four gold 10 percent

Stage two, tier three

Egg Loot Drop Drop Percent 18 gold 20 percent Random completed item, Reforger, and four gold 30 percent TaC Five percent Random component anvil and 10 gold 10 percent Three random item components 10 percent Thieves Glove and six gold 15 percent Duplication, Random item component, and Lesser Duplicator Five percent Five-cost champion and 10 gold Five percent

Stage three TFT egg loot drop from Glitched Out carousel

A Stage three tier one egg will hatch at Stage 3-7 while a tier two egg hatches at Stage 4-3. And a tier three egg hatches at Stage 4-7.

Stage three, tier one

Egg Loot Drop Drop Percent 12 gold 30 percent Three-cost, four-cost units, and four gold 10 percent Lesser Duplicator and random item compoent 25 percent Thieves Gloves 15 percent Random item component and four-cost unit 20 percent

Stage three, tier two

Egg Loot Drop Drop Percent 16 gold 25 percent Completed item anvil 30 percent Two component anvils 20 percent Four-cost unit, Loaded Dice, and four gold 15 percent Ornn anvil and Magnetic Remover 10 percent

Stage three, tier three

Egg Loot Drop Drop Percent 25 gold 25 percent Duplicator, Tome of Traits, and Loaded Dice 10 percent Tacticians Crown and six gold 15 percent Two Thieves Gloves 15 percent Five-cost unit, a Random completed item, and 10 gold 10 percent Ornn anvil, 10 gold, and Magnetic Remover 15 percent Random Radiant item and two Reforgers 10 percent

Loot drop percentages and variants are subject to change and will get updated following the Patch that applies the balance changes.

Update March 22, 8:30am CT: All drop tables for TFT Set 8.5 Glitched Out carousels were added.