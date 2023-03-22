How Glitched Out carousels work in TFT Set 8.5

A new TFT mechanic is pushing gameplay strategies.

Image via Riot Games

Carousels in Teamfight Tactics will look different at times throughout Set 8.5 due to the Glitched Out mechanic that offers bonus loot at least once per game. 

The new TFT Set 8.5 mechanic, Glitched Out carousels, provides early game variance while assisting players in the direction of their end-game comp. It also improved the overall carousel system. Items, components, or loot that are attached to champions will automatically pop off upon returning from a carousel to the board. 

Players will no longer have to worry about an item or component remaining attached to a champion that is merging to form a two or three-star unit. This system change was applied to every carousel in Set 8.5 and will remain for future TFT sets. 

When do Glitched Out carousels happen in TFT Set 8.5?

Image via Riot Games

Glitched Out carousels are the main mechanic for the TFT Mid-Set update and will always occur on Stage two. Each game will have at least one carousel that is Glitched Out and never more than three.

Here are the percentages at which a Glitched Out carousel may show up at other Stages during a game, according to Mortdog.  

Stage two20 percent
Stages two & four30 percent
Stages two & five30 percent
Stages two, three, & fourFive percent
Stages two, three, & fiveFive percent
Stages two, four, & six10 percent

In addition to the Stage two carousel always being Glitched Out, carousels from Stages three to six also have a probability of Glitching Out. The Stage two carousel will often feature bonus components, along with loot like Training Dummies and Golden Eggs. It’s even possible that the champions are removed from the carousel, and replaced with Component Anvils that feature components or items above them on the carousel. 

Glitched Out carousels that occur between Stages three and six will often showcase higher-powered bonus loot, especially during the later Stages. Possible choices can range from a Tome of Traits and a Champion Duplicator to Ornn item anvils and completed anvils. 

Drop loot tables for Glitched Out carousels in TFT Set 8.5

Image via Riot Games

Each Glitched Out carousel follows an algorithm that ensures no more than three carousels during a game will feature the new TFT Set 8.5 mechanic. It also means some Glitched Out carousels will feature a lower value than others. There are 14 variants that can show up in a Glitched Out carousel, from defense and offense items to a component anvil and even three different tiers of eggs.

Image via Riot Games and Mortdog

Glitched Out carousel TFT Set 8.5 drop table

VariantsStage twoStage threeStage fourStage fiveStage six
Component Anvil10 percent16 percenteight percent0 percent0 percent
Tome of Traits0 percent0 percent0 percent10 percent15 percent
Training DummiesThree percent0 percent0 percent0 percent0 percent
DuplicatorTwo percent0 percent0 percentFive percentFive percent
Offense18 percent13 percent23 percent0 percent0 percent
Defense18 percent13 percent23 percent0 percent0 percent
Tear/Glove/Belt18 percent14 percent24 percent0 percent0 percent
Loaded Dice0 percent 0 percent0 percentFive percent0 percent
Egg tier 1Eight percent10 percent10 percent0 percent0 percent
Egg tier 2Seven percentEight percent0 percent0 percent0 percent
Egg tier 3Six percentSix percent0 percent0 percent0 percent
Completed Anvil0 percentFive percentSeven percent60 percent40 percent
Ornn Anvil0 percent0 percentFive percent20 percent40 percent

Glitched Out carousels that appear at the later Stages won’t offer players variants they can’t use, which is why Stage six only offers a possible Tome of Traits, a completed anvil, or an Ornn anvil.

The eggs that are offered at Stages two and three each have their own TFT drop table. Every player receives the same variants from an egg, similar to Lucky Lanterns from Set 4.5.

Stage two TFT egg loot drop from Glitched Out carousel

A Stage two egg that is tier one will hatch at Stage 3-1 while a tier two egg will hatch at Stage 3-5. And a tier three egg will hatch at Stage 4-1.

Stage two, tier one

Egg Loot DropDrop Percent
Eight gold25 percent
Random item component plus Reforger15 percent
Two three-cost units10 percent
Component Anvil30 percent
A two-cost, three-cost, and three gold10 percent
Two two-cost units plus Lesser Duplicator10 percent

Stage two, tier two

Egg Loot DropDrop Percent
12 gold25 percent
Random item component plus four gold30 percent
Random item component and two three-cost units15 percent
Random item component, four gold, and Magnetic Remover10 percent
Four-cost unit and component Anvil10 percent
Two two-cost units, Lesser Duplicator, and four gold10 percent

Stage two, tier three

Egg Loot DropDrop Percent
18 gold20 percent
Random completed item, Reforger, and four gold30 percent
TaCFive percent
Random component anvil and 10 gold10 percent
Three random item components 10 percent
Thieves Glove and six gold15 percent
Duplication, Random item component, and Lesser DuplicatorFive percent
Five-cost champion and 10 goldFive percent

Stage three TFT egg loot drop from Glitched Out carousel

A Stage three tier one egg will hatch at Stage 3-7 while a tier two egg hatches at Stage 4-3. And a tier three egg hatches at Stage 4-7.

Stage three, tier one

Egg Loot DropDrop Percent
12 gold30 percent
Three-cost, four-cost units, and four gold10 percent
Lesser Duplicator and random item compoent25 percent
Thieves Gloves15 percent
Random item component and four-cost unit 20 percent

Stage three, tier two

Egg Loot DropDrop Percent
16 gold25 percent
Completed item anvil30 percent
Two component anvils20 percent
Four-cost unit, Loaded Dice, and four gold15 percent
Ornn anvil and Magnetic Remover10 percent

Stage three, tier three

Egg Loot DropDrop Percent
25 gold25 percent
Duplicator, Tome of Traits, and Loaded Dice10 percent
Tacticians Crown and six gold15 percent
Two Thieves Gloves15 percent
Five-cost unit, a Random completed item, and 10 gold10 percent
Ornn anvil, 10 gold, and Magnetic Remover15 percent
Random Radiant item and two Reforgers10 percent

Loot drop percentages and variants are subject to change and will get updated following the Patch that applies the balance changes.

Update March 22, 8:30am CT: All drop tables for TFT Set 8.5 Glitched Out carousels were added.