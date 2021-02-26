Everything you need to know about the TFT Fates OCE Last Chance Qualifier

This is the last event where players can earn their spot in the Regional Finals later this month.

After two long months of competition, the Oceanic Teamfight Tactics Fates Regional series is coming to a head. The Last Chance Qualifier is the final event through which players can earn their spot in the region’s TFT Grand Finals.

The Last Chance Qualifier will be held on March 6 and 7. The top four performing competitors will secure the last remaining spots in Oceania’s World Championship qualifying event.

Image via ORDER

The event is sure to attract some of the biggest names in the Oceanic TFT scene. As of right now, just 12 players have secured their spot in the Regional Finals, so the competition will be stiff.

Oubo, who was Oceania’s TFT World Championship representative from last year, has yet to qualify for the Regional Finals and should be one of the players to watch in the Last Chance Qualifier.

The Last Chance Qualifier will be held over two days with a similar format to the previous qualifying events.

Day one: All players will play a minimum of two games. After the first two games and every game after that, a number of players will be eliminated. Just the top 16 players from day one will proceed to day two.

Day two: Scores will reset, two games will be played, and after these two games, the bottom half of players will be eliminated. The top eight players will play two more games and after these games, the highest four will win and be invited to the Regional Finals.

Players will be given a score based on their placement at the end of each game:

First: 100 points

Second: 80 points

Third: 70 points

Fourth: 60 points

Fifth: 50 points

Sixth: 40 points

Seventh: 30 points

Eighth: 20 point

Players of any skill level are eligible to register for this tournament as long as they reside in the Oceanic region.

Australian esports organization ORDER will be hosting the event, in partnership with Riot Games, and will handle any coverage of the event on its Twitch channel.