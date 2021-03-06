European TFT Fates Regional Finals: Standings, scores, and schedule

The EU Teamfight Tactics Fates Regional Finals is featuring a total of 64 players competing over the course of four days for an invite to the World Championship.
Scheduled to take place from March 6 to 7 and 13 to 14, the EU Fates Regional Finals will showcase the best European TFT players competing in Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts. Players competed over the course of four days, with six advancing to Worlds on April 7 to 9. The competition was intense, with many well-known and veteran competitive EU TFT players failing to advance to day two.
Day one, March 6
The field of 64 was cut in half following six rounds of gameplay on day one of the EU Fates Regional Finals. Top TFT competitors like DarkHydra and Deis1k didn’t make the day one cut while Pas De Bol and KC Canbiz61 finished in the top four of every round.
Here were the top 32 TFT players who advanced to day two:
- Pas Se Bol: 49 points
- KC Canbiz61: 46 points
- DV1 Sage: 44 points
- Ceremonialsss: 44 points
- TMS ACKK: 43 points
- TTV Al3XEM: 42 points
- KC Double61: 39 points
- TL Snoodyboo: 39 points
- Lyyyress: 38 points
- AnniecondaTFT: 38 points
- AceofMobalytics: 37 points
- Ginggg: 37 points
- Colbeyi: 37 points
- CptAnchor: 36 points
- eLS Tiaan: 36 points
- FluffyHS: 36 points
- SLY Voltariux: 35 points
- Lallana: 34 points
- AstroBoy10: 34 points
- Balotelli777: 34 points
- SwellerTiger: 34 points
- Thrae: 34 points
- LIL Brank: 33 points
- Luffy57773: 33 points
- TTVLastKardax: 33 points
- ZykOo: 33 points
- VGIA T4nPoP: 32 points
- DV1 simplywojtek: 32 points
- Havali: 32 points
- Cynarr: 32 points
- Vitality Salvyyy: 31 points
- Un33d: 31 points
We will update this article following each of the completion of TFT games during each of the four days at the EU Fates Regional Finals.