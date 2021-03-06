European TFT Fates Regional Finals: Standings, scores, and schedule

The EU Teamfight Tactics Fates Regional Finals is featuring a total of 64 players competing over the course of four days for an invite to the World Championship.

Scheduled to take place from March 6 to 7 and 13 to 14, the EU Fates Regional Finals will showcase the best European TFT players competing in Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts. Players competed over the course of four days, with six advancing to Worlds on April 7 to 9. The competition was intense, with many well-known and veteran competitive EU TFT players failing to advance to day two.

Day one, March 6

The field of 64 was cut in half following six rounds of gameplay on day one of the EU Fates Regional Finals. Top TFT competitors like DarkHydra and Deis1k didn’t make the day one cut while Pas De Bol and KC Canbiz61 finished in the top four of every round.

Here were the top 32 TFT players who advanced to day two:

Pas Se Bol: 49 points

KC Canbiz61: 46 points

DV1 Sage: 44 points

Ceremonialsss: 44 points

TMS ACKK: 43 points

TTV Al3XEM: 42 points

KC Double61: 39 points

TL Snoodyboo: 39 points

Lyyyress: 38 points

AnniecondaTFT: 38 points

AceofMobalytics: 37 points

Ginggg: 37 points

Colbeyi: 37 points

CptAnchor: 36 points

eLS Tiaan: 36 points

FluffyHS: 36 points

SLY Voltariux: 35 points

Lallana: 34 points

AstroBoy10: 34 points

Balotelli777: 34 points

SwellerTiger: 34 points

Thrae: 34 points

LIL Brank: 33 points

Luffy57773: 33 points

TTVLastKardax: 33 points

ZykOo: 33 points

VGIA T4nPoP: 32 points

DV1 simplywojtek: 32 points

Havali: 32 points

Cynarr: 32 points

Vitality Salvyyy: 31 points

Un33d: 31 points

We will update this article following each of the completion of TFT games during each of the four days at the EU Fates Regional Finals.