Best TFT items for Set 6 champions

Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets contains a total of 58 Teamfight Tactics champions that can support the team and obliterate enemies when equipped with best-in-slot items.
Items within TFT Set Six aren’t the focus of Gizmos and Gadgets due to the new mechanic, Hextech Augments. They still play an integral role, however, especially on carriers and frontline tanks. Placing the right items on an early-game carry champion can help a player manage their gold via win streaks and battles are sometimes decided by the best TFT item being put on a support unit.
From ranged attackers and utility to tanks and caster units, here are the best TFT items for each of the 58 champions in Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets.
TFT Set 6 AP champions and items
- Ziggs: Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Archangel’s Staff
- Graves: Spear of Shojin and Jeweled Gauntlet
- Ezreal: Spear of Shojin and Jeweled Gauntlet
- Caitlyn: Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Infinity Edge
- Twisted Fate: Archangel’s Staff, Spear of Shojin, and Jeweled Gauntlet
- Zyra: Deathcap, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Morellonomicon
- Zilean: Blue Buff, Archangel’s Staff, and Jeweled Gauntlet
- Vi: Blue Buff and Jeweled Gauntlet
- Quinn: Spear of Shojin and Jeweled Gauntlet
- Lulu: Spear of Shojin and Shroud of Stillness
- Katarina: Blue Buff and Hextech Gunblade
- Miss Fortune: Spear of Shojin and Deathcap
- Malzahar: Hextech Gunblade, Spear of Shojin, and Deathcap
- Lissandra: Morellonomicon and Deathcap
- Heimerdinger: Blue Buff and Jeweled Gauntlet
- Ekko: Frozen Heart
- Sion: Hexttech Gunblade and Jeweled Gauntlet
- Seraphine: Spear of Shojin
- Orianna: Deathcap and Jeweled Gauntlet
- Lux: Deathcap, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Blue Buff
- Janna: Spear of Shojin and Banshee’s Claw
- Yummi: Warmogs and Blue Buff
- Viktor: Deathcap, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Spear of Shojin
- Akali: Infinity Edge and Deathcap
TFT Set 6 AD champions and items
- Twitch: Deathblade, Giant Slayer, and Infinity Edge
- Tristana: Deathblade and Rageblade
- Talon: Infinity Edge and Jeweled Gauntlet
- Kog’Maw: Rageblade and Giant Slayer
- Shaco: Deathblade and Infinity Edge
- Samira: Deathblade and Giant Slayer
- Gangplank: Deathblade and Giant Slayer
- Yone: Rageblade and Infinity Edge
- Urgot: Infinity Edge, Deathblade, and Rageblade
- Jhin: Infinity Edge
- Fiora: Deathblade and Giant Slayer
- Kai’Sa: Rageblade and Morellonomicon
- Jinx: Infinity Edge, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Hand of Justice
- Jayce: Rageblade and Hand of Justice
TFT Set 6 tank champions and items
- Fling: Warmogs and Sunfire Cape
- Poppy: Gargoyle Stoneplate and Titans Resolve
- Kassadin: Gargoyle Stoneplate and Hand of Justice
- Illaoi: Warmogs and Gargoyle Stoneplate
- Garen: Warmogs and Deathblade
- Darius: Titans Resolve and Gargoyle Stoneplate
- Camille: Sunfire Cape and Titans Resolve
- Warwick: Warmogs, Rageblade, and Titans Resolve
- Trundle: Warmogs and Hand of Justice
- Swain: Titans Resolve and Jeweled Gauntlet
- Blitzcrank: Banshee’s Claw
- Zac: Sunfire Cape and Gargoyle Stoneplate
- Vex: Warmogs and Jeweled Gauntlet
- Taric: Warmogs and Sunfire Cape
- Leona: Wargmogs and Sunfire Cape
- Cho’Gath: Titans Resolve and Warmogs
- Dr. Mundo: Warmogs and Gargoyle Stoneplate
- Braum: Warmogs and Morellonomicon
- Tahm Kench: Warmogs
- Galio: Warmogs, Gargoyle Stoneplate, and Morellonomicon