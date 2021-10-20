Best TFT items for Set 6 champions

Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets contains a total of 58 Teamfight Tactics champions that can support the team and obliterate enemies when equipped with best-in-slot items.

Items within TFT Set Six aren’t the focus of Gizmos and Gadgets due to the new mechanic, Hextech Augments. They still play an integral role, however, especially on carriers and frontline tanks. Placing the right items on an early-game carry champion can help a player manage their gold via win streaks and battles are sometimes decided by the best TFT item being put on a support unit.

From ranged attackers and utility to tanks and caster units, here are the best TFT items for each of the 58 champions in Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets.

TFT Set 6 AP champions and items

Ziggs : Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Archangel’s Staff

: Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Archangel’s Staff Graves : Spear of Shojin and Jeweled Gauntlet

: Spear of Shojin and Jeweled Gauntlet Ezreal : Spear of Shojin and Jeweled Gauntlet

: Spear of Shojin and Jeweled Gauntlet Caitlyn : Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Infinity Edge

: Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Infinity Edge Twisted Fate : Archangel’s Staff, Spear of Shojin, and Jeweled Gauntlet

: Archangel’s Staff, Spear of Shojin, and Jeweled Gauntlet Zyra : Deathcap, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Morellonomicon

: Deathcap, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Morellonomicon Zilean : Blue Buff, Archangel’s Staff, and Jeweled Gauntlet

: Blue Buff, Archangel’s Staff, and Jeweled Gauntlet Vi : Blue Buff and Jeweled Gauntlet

: Blue Buff and Jeweled Gauntlet Quinn : Spear of Shojin and Jeweled Gauntlet

: Spear of Shojin and Jeweled Gauntlet Lulu : Spear of Shojin and Shroud of Stillness

: Spear of Shojin and Shroud of Stillness Katarina : Blue Buff and Hextech Gunblade

: Blue Buff and Hextech Gunblade Miss Fortune : Spear of Shojin and Deathcap

: Spear of Shojin and Deathcap Malzahar : Hextech Gunblade, Spear of Shojin, and Deathcap

: Hextech Gunblade, Spear of Shojin, and Deathcap Lissandra : Morellonomicon and Deathcap

: Morellonomicon and Deathcap Heimerdinger : Blue Buff and Jeweled Gauntlet

: Blue Buff and Jeweled Gauntlet Ekko : Frozen Heart

: Frozen Heart Sion : Hexttech Gunblade and Jeweled Gauntlet

: Hexttech Gunblade and Jeweled Gauntlet Seraphine : Spear of Shojin

: Spear of Shojin Orianna : Deathcap and Jeweled Gauntlet

: Deathcap and Jeweled Gauntlet Lux : Deathcap, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Blue Buff

: Deathcap, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Blue Buff Janna : Spear of Shojin and Banshee’s Claw

: Spear of Shojin and Banshee’s Claw Yummi : Warmogs and Blue Buff

: Warmogs and Blue Buff Viktor : Deathcap, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Spear of Shojin

: Deathcap, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Spear of Shojin Akali: Infinity Edge and Deathcap

TFT Set 6 AD champions and items

Twitch : Deathblade, Giant Slayer, and Infinity Edge

: Deathblade, Giant Slayer, and Infinity Edge Tristana : Deathblade and Rageblade

: Deathblade and Rageblade Talon : Infinity Edge and Jeweled Gauntlet

: Infinity Edge and Jeweled Gauntlet Kog’Maw : Rageblade and Giant Slayer

: Rageblade and Giant Slayer Shaco : Deathblade and Infinity Edge

: Deathblade and Infinity Edge Samira : Deathblade and Giant Slayer

: Deathblade and Giant Slayer Gangplank : Deathblade and Giant Slayer

: Deathblade and Giant Slayer Yone : Rageblade and Infinity Edge

: Rageblade and Infinity Edge Urgot : Infinity Edge, Deathblade, and Rageblade

: Infinity Edge, Deathblade, and Rageblade Jhin : Infinity Edge

: Infinity Edge Fiora : Deathblade and Giant Slayer

: Deathblade and Giant Slayer Kai’Sa : Rageblade and Morellonomicon

: Rageblade and Morellonomicon Jinx : Infinity Edge, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Hand of Justice

: Infinity Edge, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Hand of Justice Jayce: Rageblade and Hand of Justice

TFT Set 6 tank champions and items