All TFT Set 9.5 Augment changes through Patch 13.18

The final Teamfight Tactics Mid-Set update for Set 9.5 Horizonbound has shifted the power levels and economy rewards for multiple Augments across all three tiers.

Slated to drop into live servers on Sept. 13 is TFT Set 9.5 Horizonbound. Much like previous Mid-Set updates, multiple champions and traits were replaced while those that did carry over experienced balance changes through Patch 13.18. Evergreen and Portal Augments also received changes across all three tiers through the Mid-Set update, especially in the Gold tier.

Here’s every TFT Set 9.5 Augment balance change from Patch 13.18, according to Riot.

All Patch 13.18 TFT Augment balance changes

With so many balance changes taking place through Patch 13.18, we decided to separate all the Augment adjustments. Augments like Shimmerscale Items were removed while items were reclassified according to the new TFT item types. Winds of War was reworked and multiple Augments are no longer offered at Stage 3-2.

Patch 13.18 Silver Augment balance changes

Cybernetic Bulk : Health reduced to 225

: Health reduced to 225 Cybernetic Leach : Omnivamp is now 10 percent

: Omnivamp is now 10 percent Healing Orbs One : Heal reduced to 250

: Heal reduced to 250 Iron Assets : Gold gained is now four

: Gold gained is now four Pandora’s Bench : Units that will be transformed are now locked in at the beginning of the round

: Units that will be transformed are now locked in at the beginning of the round Seeing Double One : Replaced with Job’s Done

: Replaced with Job’s Done Job’s Done : Gain two Component Anvils

: Gain two Component Anvils Social Distancing : Attack damage and ability power are now 10 percent

: Attack damage and ability power are now 10 percent Tiny Power One : Stats reduced from seven to six percent

: Stats reduced from seven to six percent Unified Resistance One : Armor and magic resistance granted reduced to 15

: Armor and magic resistance granted reduced to 15 Well Earned Comforts One: Health per item increased from 60 to 80

Patch 13.18 Gold Augment balance changes

A Cut Above: No longer offered at Stage 3-2

No longer offered at Stage 3-2 A Cut Above : Chance to drop gold reduced to 25 percent

: Chance to drop gold reduced to 25 percent All That Shimmers : Removed

: Removed Shimmerscale items : All That Shimmers items have been moved to new categories with Mogul’s Mail and Goldmancer’s Staff as Artifact items while Needlessly Big Gem is now a Support item.

: All That Shimmers items have been moved to new categories with Mogul’s Mail and Goldmancer’s Staff as Artifact items while Needlessly Big Gem is now a Support item. Adrenaline Rush : Maximum damage reduced to 20 percent

: Maximum damage reduced to 20 percent Chemtech Enhancements : Adjacent unit bonus increased to 250 health

: Adjacent unit bonus increased to 250 health Contagion : Damage amplification reduced to 18 percent

: Damage amplification reduced to 18 percent Cybernetic Bulk Two : Health reduced to 300

: Health reduced to 300 Cybernetic Leach Two : Ominivamp reduced to 15 percent

: Ominivamp reduced to 15 percent Demonflare : Damage amplification per 100 health reduced to three percent

: Damage amplification per 100 health reduced to three percent Escort Quest : No longer offered at Stage 3-2

: No longer offered at Stage 3-2 Gargantuan Resolve : Maximum stacks increased to 40

: Maximum stacks increased to 40 Idealism : Damage amplification reduced to 12 percent

: Damage amplification reduced to 12 percent Infusion : Changed to 20 mana per six

: Changed to 20 mana per six Know Your Enemy : Is now mutually exclusive with Build Different

: Is now mutually exclusive with Build Different Know Your Enemy : Damage amplification changed to 12/18 percent

: Damage amplification changed to 12/18 percent Magic Wand : Ability power reduced to 18

: Ability power reduced to 18 Medium Forge : Gold granted reduced to six

: Gold granted reduced to six Ravenous Hunter: Maximum stacks increased to 45

Maximum stacks increased to 45 Return on Investment: Rerolls reduced to 18

Rerolls reduced to 18 Parting Gifts : Now mutually exclusive with Endless Hordes

: Now mutually exclusive with Endless Hordes Teaming Up Two : Gain one random Support item

: Gain one random Support item Sentinel’s Spirit : Attack speed reduced to 10 percent and Ionian’s given was reduced from three to two

: Attack speed reduced to 10 percent and Ionian’s given was reduced from three to two Shurima’s Legacy : Sundisc damage altered from 160 to 800 to 145 to 725

: Sundisc damage altered from 160 to 800 to 145 to 725 Shurima’s Legacy : Shurima units changed from three to two

: Shurima units changed from three to two Sleight of Hand : Health is now 200 and attack speed is 20 percent

: Health is now 200 and attack speed is 20 percent Social Distancing Two : Attack damage and ability power reduced to 16 percent

: Attack damage and ability power reduced to 16 percent Stable Evolution : Units changed from three to two

: Units changed from three to two Stellacorns Blessing : Attack speed reduced to 35 percent

: Attack speed reduced to 35 percent Tactical Superiority : No longer offered at Stage 2-1

: No longer offered at Stage 2-1 Tactical Superiority : Base AD and AP changed from five to four percent

: Base AD and AP changed from five to four percent The Boss : Excess damage that puts Sett at under 60 percent health is now ignored, resulting in Sett consistently doing only four situps

: Excess damage that puts Sett at under 60 percent health is now ignored, resulting in Sett consistently doing only four situps Three’s a Crowd : Health reduced to 100 per three-cost

: Health reduced to 100 per three-cost Total Domination : Base execute reduced to three percent

: Base execute reduced to three percent Total Domination : Noxian units reduced from three to two

: Noxian units reduced from three to two Two Healthy : Health reduced to 100 per two-cost

: Health reduced to 100 per two-cost Unified Resistance Two : Armor and magic resistance reduced to 25

: Armor and magic resistance reduced to 25 Winds of War: Rework —Gain a Galio. Your strongest Galio’s ability gets larger with each cast, and enemies hit take magic damage equal to 10 percent of his maximum health each second.

—Gain a Galio. Your strongest Galio’s ability gets larger with each cast, and enemies hit take magic damage equal to 10 percent of his maximum health each second. You have My Sword: Attack damage reduced to 15 percent

Attack damage reduced to 15 percent You have My Bow: Attack speed reduced to 12 percent

Patch 13.18 Prismatic Augment balance changes

Augments Blinding Speed, Unleashed Arcana, Impenetrable Bulwark, and Overwhelming Force all will gain an extra corresponding Component.

Built Different Three: Health adjusted to 300-550

Health adjusted to 300-550 Built Different Three : Attack speed adjusted to 45-65 percent

: Attack speed adjusted to 45-65 percent Buried Treasures Three : Components increased from five to six

: Components increased from five to six Cybernetic Leach Three: Omnivamp reduced to 20 percent

Omnivamp reduced to 20 percent Final Reservers Trigger : Reward XP lowered to 70

: Reward XP lowered to 70 Final Reservers Trigger : Gain 40 gold and set your gold to 66. When this triggers, excess gold above 66 is converted to experience.

: Gain 40 gold and set your gold to 66. When this triggers, excess gold above 66 is converted to experience. Hedge Fund : Gold increased to 23

: Gold increased to 23 Infernal Contract : Gold reduced to 75

: Gold reduced to 75 Teaming Up Three : Gain one random Support Item, 12 Gold, and two Reforgers.

: Gain one random Support Item, 12 Gold, and two Reforgers. Social Distancing Three : Attack damage and ability power reduced to 25

: Attack damage and ability power reduced to 25 Tiny Power Three: Stats reduced from 16 to 15 percent

Patch 13.18 trait Augment changes from Crown to Soul

All trait-related Augments for Shadow Isles, Deadeye, and Yordle have been removed.

Glacial Breeze : Removed

: Removed Challenger Crown : Unit granted is now Naafiri

: Unit granted is now Naafiri Demacia Crown : Unit granted is now Quinn

: Unit granted is now Quinn Freljord Soul : Granted unit is now Ashe

: Granted unit is now Ashe Freljord Soul : Item granted is now Redemption

: Item granted is now Redemption Rogue Crown : Unit granted is Qiyana

: Unit granted is Qiyana Rogue Heart : Unit granted is Qiyana

: Unit granted is Qiyana Shurima Crown : Unit granted is now Naafiri

: Unit granted is now Naafiri Slayer Crest : Unit granted is now Qiyana

: Unit granted is now Qiyana Slayer Crown : Item granted is Night Harvester

: Item granted is Night Harvester Slayer Crown : Unit granted is now Quinn

: Unit granted is now Quinn Slayer Heart : Unit granted is now Qiyana

: Unit granted is now Qiyana Strategist Soul : Item granted changed to Night Harvester

: Item granted changed to Night Harvester Void Crown: Item granted changed to Adaptive Helm

Players may start testing out all the new TFT Set 9.5 Augment balance changes starting on Sept. 13.

