Dr Disrespect, the alter ego character created and performed by Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, is arguably the most excitable YouTube streamer on the planet. But to know who he is, you must learn more about the man who plays him.

Beahm graduated from California State Polytechnic University in 2005.

Five years and many Call of Duty lobbies later, he created the first-ever Dr Disrespect video as a side project, and people loved it.

He donned a black mullet wig, a skintight black athletic thermal shirt covered in a red tactical vest, and a pair of sunglasses, complemented by his all-natural mustache nicknamed “Slick Daddy.” Little did he know, he’d created an icon.

However, the world wasn’t quite ready for the two time. After posting content on and off for a year, Beahm put his Dr Disrespect character to sleep for almost five years.

Instead, his passion for gaming led him elsewhere—into design.

Screengrab via Dr Disrespect on YouTube

Beahm became a community manager at Sledgehammer Games and was promoted to level designer. This position allowed him to have a role in creating and designing maps in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

But he could never shake off the content creation itch, and in 2015, he left the company to become a full-time streamer. Thus, a legend was born, or more accurately, re-born, like a phoenix rising from the ashes.

Dr Disrespect played battle royales almost exclusively right away. He streamed H1Z1, followed by PUBG, the latter of which caused his viewership to explode.

The two-time went on to win the Esports Awards Streamer of the Year in 2017.

Beahm took a two-month break from playing the character towards the end of the year to fix his relationship after being unfaithful to his wife, which divided fans at the time. But when he returned, he broke the site.

Screengrab via Dr Disrespect on YouTube

Dr Disrespect’s popularity continued to snowball from that point onward. It led to some growing pains, like someone shooting at his home, which was one of the few times he’s ever broken character. But it didn’t set him back for long.

Doc won his second Esports Awards Streamer of the Year award in 2019 and inked a long-term deal with Twitch in March 2020. However, his world turned upside down three months later, in June, when they mysteriously banned him from the platform. The reason was never revealed, which has sparked much speculation about what it might be.

However, it still wasn’t enough to hold him back. For the second time in his career, Dr Disrespect rose from the ashes and debuted on YouTube.

He’s dominated the scene ever since and even launched his own studio, Midnight Society, along with their first game, DEADROP, a vertical extraction shooter.

Image via Midnight Society

Dr Disrespect, at a glance

Real Name: Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV

Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV Age: 40

40 Birthday: March 10, 1982

March 10, 1982 Nationality: American

American Partner: “Mrs. Assassin”

“Mrs. Assassin” Awards: Esports Awards Streamer of the Year 2017, 2019 The Game Awards Trending Gamer 2017

Org: Midnight Society (game studio)

What games does Dr Disrespect play?

Dr Disrespect is a huge fan of first-person shooters and battle royales. So, it’s not surprising that his most played games are Call of Duty: Warzone, PUBG, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Escape from Tarkov.

The two time has also dabbled in trending games throughout the years, such as Elden Ring, Fall Guys, Sea of Thieves, and more.

However, he always returns to his favorites, even if they enrage him.

Screengrab via Dr Disrespect on YouTube

What is Dr Disrespect’s streaming set-up?

Peripherals:

Monitor: Samsung Odyssey G7

Samsung Odyssey G7 Mouse: ROCCAT Kone Pro

ROCCAT Kone Pro Keyboard: ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro

ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Headset: Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max

Gaming PC:

CPU: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X GPU: EVGA Geforce RTX 3080

EVGA Geforce RTX 3080 RAM: 128GB (8 x 16GB) of G.SKILL Ripjaws V

128GB (8 x 16GB) of G.SKILL Ripjaws V MOBO: ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha

ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha Case: Aventum X

How much does Dr Disrespect make?

When he was still on Twitch, Dr Disrespect made $2,863,780 between Aug. 2019 and his ban in June 2020, according to leaked data that surfaced in Oct. 2021. However, it’s unclear how much he’s made since.

Unlike other streamers who switched platforms, Dr Disrespect wasn’t by choice, so it’s unlikely he signed an exclusivity deal with the Google-owned platform.

So, his revenue depends on views, sponsorship deals, and merchandise.

Screengrab via Dr Disrespect on YouTube

Where is Dr Disrespect from?

Dr Disrespect was born and raised in Encinitas, California, a beach city in the northern area of San Diego County.

Why is Dr Disrespect so popular on YouTube?

The truth is, there is nobody quite like Dr Disrespect in the streaming industry. The two time is truly one of a kind, primarily because he’s a larger-than-life character, and people can’t get enough of him for it.

As an entertainer, he’s charismatic, loud, full of energy, and interacts with fans regularly. And as a gamer, he has more violence, speed, and momentum in a single hair on his mustache than other players.

His fanbase, the Champions Club, is one of the most dedicated and passionate communities in the scene, and it’s still growing. With more than four million subscribers on YouTube alone, they could practically form their own country.

Dr Disrespect’s most popular YouTube video

Dr Disrespect’s most popular video on YouTube is a song he featured in called ‘Alleyways’ by J+1. It released in July 2020, and commemorated his streaming debut on YouTube after Twitch mysteriously banned him.

So what’s next for Dr Disrespect?

It’s hard to imagine Dr Disrespect stepping away from streaming battle royale games. So, that will likely continue. However, considering he’s developing his own game, that’ll probably become his main one once it releases.

The YouTube star is also considering taking a two-year break from streaming to focus on its development fully, and if it ends up being a hit, that might stretch even longer.

At this stage, though, he’s still streaming.

