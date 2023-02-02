When will VTuber Gawr Gura return to YouTube streaming?

VTuber Gawr Gura is taking a two-month break from streaming for health reasons.

Gura is the number one VTuber in the world in terms of followers, currently sitting at 4.27 million subscribers on YouTube. She has been active since debuting as part of Hololive English’s inaugural generation, Myth, in Sept. 2020.

Currently, the shark girl is taking a break due to health complications. She went live three times at the start of December before taking a step back from streaming and later announcing her hiatus. She did not disclose the nature of her health issues.

Fortunately for fans of the VTuber, she has already announced her plans to return to streaming.

When is Gawr Gura coming back to YouTube?

Gura is projected to make a return in early February. On Jan. 26, Gura made her plans to return to the streaming public via Twitter. The star broke the news in character, writing, “hii, fishe return to streaming before valentines day!” She also shared she was currently on a trip to Japan.

“I have so much to talk about!!! AAAAAA,” Gura added as an early stream tease. The VTuber’s enthusiasm brought much-needed reassurance to her fans, who were concerned about the condition of her health.

What does Gawr Gura have planned?

The shark girl has quite a few events lined up for her return. Gura is on the roster to partake in Kureiji Ollie’s Apex Legends Hololive tournament, which is scheduled for Feb. 18. She will also be performing at Hololive 4th Fes. on day two, on the holo*27 stage in the afternoon and the main stage in the evening.

Why did Gawr Gura take a break from streaming?

Gura took a break from streaming due to health complications. In December, the VTuber went over a week without streaming before sharing she was on the way to the doctor on Friday, Dec. 16.

In her tweet, she promised to keep fans updated about what will happen with her streams. She shared, “it’s all attached to my health so its stressful to deal with sorry i been so quiet about it.”

The next update came from Hololive Productions, who announced the streamer would be taking a break for an undisclosed period due to health reasons. In a follow-up tweet, Gura added “had some chats with management and decided together that it would be best for me to take serious time for my health.”

She vowed to fans she would “come back strong, for you.”