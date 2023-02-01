Kureiji Ollie brings Apex event to Hololive in first for famed VTuber agency

Hololive VTuber Kureiji Ollie will be holding Hololive’s first multi-branch Apex Legends tournament. The event, called Kureiiji Arcade, will be streamed on the VTuber’s YouTube on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Ollie unveiled the event at the conclusion of her latest Apex stream on Jan. 30. The Apex enthusiast gave the announcement in English, Japanese, and Indonesian.

Kureiji Arcade will be split over two YouTube streams, she said. The event will commence with a session dedicated exclusively to the members of Hololive, and will be broadcasted on Feb. 18 at 4am CT. The second stream, which will feature sessions for the Holostars and mixed branch activities, will follow at 6am.

“I’ve been working on this for quite a while. For quite, quite a while. It’s one of my biggest projects, and I’m glad it came to fruition,” the zombie VTuber said. “It’s been a dream of mine to hold my very own Apex tournament with Hololive members as the participants. So I’m really glad we managed to get this project on the way.”

📢BIG ANNOUNCEMENT📢#OLLInfo #KUREIJIARCADE

I WILL BE HOLDING A CROSS-BRANCHES HOLOLIVE PRODUCTION APEX TOURNEY!! 🎊

THIS HAS BEEN MY DREAM AS HOLOLIVE TALENT TO PLAY MY FAVORITE GAMES TOGETHER WITH MY FAVORITE PEOPLE!!😍💕

📅FEBRUARY 18TH, MARK YOUR CALENDAR!! pic.twitter.com/fVg2NCuuFi — Kureiji Ollie (オリー)🧟‍♀️@ホロライブID (@kureijiollie) January 31, 2023

To accommodate the wide range of Apex abilities within the agency, Ollie decided to focus the event on minigames that can be enjoyed by anybody. The floor is open for participants to stream their own POV of the event.

“What the heck is a Kureiji Arcade you may be asking,” said Ollie. “Basically this is like a very big Apex collaboration… I have invited quite a lot of Hololive members to play newbie-friendly minigames together.”

Screengrab via Kureiji Ollie on YouTube

The event will feature members across the agency’s five branches: Hololive English, Hololive Japan, Holostars English, Holostars Japan, and Hololive Indonesia. Kureiji Arcade will be cast by Ollie herself, who will be joined by Airani Iofifiteen on day two.

“We might get some more people joining, we don’t know yet,” Ollie added while revealing the participants.

The zombie went on to ask her fans not to reach out to members of Hololive who may not be participating. “I would like to clarify to everyone: I know not everyone is participating, but I want you guys to remember everyone has their own individual schedules. As much as they want to join, some of them just couldn’t because they have quite a lot of workload and I don’t really blame them for that. I hope you guys understand.”

During her presentation, Ollie gave a special thanks to her fellow Indonesian branch member Vestia Zeta, who she had given a special mention in her reveal slides. “I broke down because of this project. It was so hectic planning this. But [Zeta] kept me sane. She was very, very supportive. She was amazing.”

Screengrab via Kureiji Ollie on YouTube

“Since this is my first ever tournament that I’m planning, I hope you guys will go easy on me because this actually took a while. It may not be perfect, but I do hope that you guys can support it,” the streamer added.

Apex events like this one have recently become possible due to the game’s widespread implementation of custom lobbies in its Jan. 10 update. With the game receiving a lot of love from VTubers, Ollie’s event may only be the beginning.