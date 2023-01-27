Star VTuber Gawr Gura to end 2-month streaming break in early February

Hololive VTuber Gawr Gura is making a comeback in early February, following her December hiatus. With plans to return to streaming before Valentines Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, it will be the first time the shark girl goes live since her broadcast of The Callisto Protocol on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Gura’s hiatus was first made public on Dec. 22 through an official statement by Hololive Production. The agency announced their star would be taking a break due to health reasons. Gura followed up by reaffirming that, following a conversation with her management, serious time off was in order.

The news of her streaming hiatus came less than a week after she shared news of visiting a doctor due to health issues that were “stressful to deal with.”

fishe return to streaming before valentines day! 💙



also big news–✨

you may have heard, but japan!! i am inside you!

みなさん! ハロー 🐟

何を食べたらいいの？ hungry..🤤

i have so much to talk about!!! AAAAA — Gawr Gura 🔱 (@gawrgura) January 26, 2023

The shark girl also shared that she is currently away on a trip to Japan. Fans of the VTuber have been receiving updates through Hololive gen-mate and travel partner Ninomae Ina’nis, who has been sharing stories of their antics via her YouTube streams.

Their shenanigans have even become a hot item for clippers in the VTuber community, with highlights including the duo’s awkward convenience store trips and bewilderment with Japan’s regional McDonald’s menu items.

Gura isn’t the only Hololive talent to take time off due to health issues over the last few months. IRyS is currently out of commission due to severe laryngitis. Despite the inability to use her voice, IRyS keeps finding creative ways to keep her fans updated.

Hololive’s Ina made her own triumphant return on Jan. 8 after taking a three month hiatus to manage complications due to anemia.

Gawr Gura’s February return puts her on track to be in shape for Hololive 4th Fes. concert on the weekend of March 18. Currently working hard for the event, Gura will perform twice on Sunday via the “holo*27 stage” and the main “hololive stage.”