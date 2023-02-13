Star VTuber Gawr Gura finally makes emphatic YouTube return after streaming break

Hololive VTuber Gawr Gura has finally made her return to YouTube streaming after a two-month long hiatus. The long-missed star streamer went live for the first time since last year on Saturday, Feb. 11 with a Just Chatting stream.

The shark girl spared no time, locking in her return for Saturday and going live the very same day. The broadcast was received with much fanfare, peaking at over 44,000 viewers.

Gura officially went on hiatus on Dec. 22, when Hololive Productions publicly announced the star streamer would take a break from streaming due to health reasons.

On Jan. 25, she shared plans to return to YouTube streaming, though at the time she only said “before Valentine’s Day” without confirming any specific date.

At the start of the broadcast, the VTuber faltered for a moment, apologizing to her assembled YouTube viewers: “Pardon me, I’ve forgotten how to do this. I’m not sure if it’s my espresso that’s making me shake, or if I’m just shaky because I’m nervous. It’s probably because I’m nervous. Maybe it’s a bit of both.”

She dived into a tangent, talking about the availability of coffee in Japan, noting it was available in vending machines and convenience stores. “It’s very easy [to] access and it’s very dangerous. My entire kitchen counter is espresso.”

After, Gura was back in top form. She reiterated the fact she was in Japan and spent the rest of the stream retelling travel stories, including meeting her Hololive Japan counterparts, spending time with her fellow English talents, and visiting the Hololive studios.

Dot Esports expects Gura to return to her usual YouTube schedule again.