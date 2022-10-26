Own goal: Twitch mistake over Casimiro’s soccer streams leads to shock October ban

Casimiro was banned on Twitch for the second time in less than six months. It happened while he was streaming a soccer match between Palmeiras and Athletico-PR—an act that is forbidden in normal circumstances.

However, the circumstances were anything but normal.

Casimiro had exclusive rights to stream the match via Hurricane Live. His stream was the only place people could watch it, which meant the ban was a huge mistake.

The moment the news about his ban broke out, angry fans started pointing out the blunder on social media. Less than 25 minutes later, Twitch realized its mistake and overturned the ban.

It’s similar to what happened when Twitch banned Casimiro for streaming soccer highlights in May—which was the first ban he’d ever received.

He didn’t have the rights to show them, but Twitch still overturned the channel ban three hours later after deciding that a slap on the wrist was sufficient for the star.

Screengrab via Casimiro on Twitch

Twitch has been cracking down on streamers broadcasting copyrighted content ever since the infamous ‘TV show meta’ took over the Amazon-owned platform in late 2021 and early 2022. It saw several streamers including Pokimane and Disguised Toast receive bans for watching shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Naruto on stream.

However, they don’t always get things right, and Casmiro’s short-lived second ban is the perfect example. Thankfully, in this situation, Twitch fixed it quite quickly.

Image via Twitch

Had the ban been upheld, it would have been a huge blow to the Brazilian streamer’s momentum after breaking personal viewership goals earlier in the year, especially considering how many people tuned in to watch the game.

Fortunately, it all worked out for Casimiro and his fans in the end.