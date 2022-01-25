Twitch streamer Casimiro peaks at over 540,000 viewers while streaming Neymar: The Perfect Chaos premiere

The streamer quickly rose to the top of Twitch and remained their throughout the duration of the episode.

Brazilian Twitch streamer Casimiro quickly climbed to the top of the platform’s viewership earlier today while streaming the premiere of Netflix’s new docuseries Neymar: The Perfect Chaos.

The streamer, who has more than 1.6 million followers on Twitch, pulled in more than 540,000 viewers while broadcasting the first episode of the series on his stream. Neymar: The Perfect Chaos is a new limited series about Brazilian soccer star Neymar.

Vocês pediram. Eu pedi. O @neymarjr pediu!



E a @NetflixBrasil LIBEROU! 👀



Vamos assistir JUNTOS em live ao 1º EP de Neymar – O Caos Perfeito antes de todo mundo! Segunda, a partir de 20H você vem comigo na pré-estreia global da série!#NeymarOCaosPerfeito #NetflixLiberaOCaze pic.twitter.com/FLuYsqQ6iE — caze (@Casimiro) January 24, 2022

Casimiro was provided permission by Netflix Brasil to stream and react to the first episode live on his channel. Today’s viewership shattered the previous record for concurrent viewers on Casimiro’s channel, which was reportedly around 132,000.

For those who missed the stream, Neymar: The Perfect Choas’s first episode will be available on Netflix at 2 am CT on Jan. 25, along with the two other parts making up this docuseries.