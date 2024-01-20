Twitch streamers hold no less impact in popular culture than traditional celebrities, and in such a lucrative and tight market, competition and personality clashes are bound to cause trouble. Here, we’ve compiled the biggest Twitch and streamer feuds of all time, from mere Twitter beef to outright lawsuits.

Twitch streamer feuds

Ninja vs. Alinity

During an argument between Ninja and xQc, controversial Twitch streamer Alinity joined in with a joke on Rod “Slasher” Breslau’s tweet. After claiming that Ninja’s team would lose to xQc’s in a competition to end the beef, Alinity was met with a harsh reply from the streamer in which he said: “Don’t you have another cat to abuse?”

The claim alluded to a time when Alinity was accused of abusing her cat by giving her an alcoholic beverage to drink, and she didn’t respond kindly. The brief exchange between them garnered millions of views on Twitter and has gone down as one of the more prominent streamer feuds, even though it was only confined to a few tweets.

TrainwrecksTV vs. Mizkif

Unrelated controversies tend to attract numerous personalities who wish to comment, but that doesn’t always stop with meaningless tweets. TrainwrecksTV and Mizkif, some of the most popular streamers ever, fell into an argument over gambling on Twitch while replying to Asmongold’s tweets on a different subject.

The two went back and forth for a while, with TrainwrecksTV defending his stance that gambling should be allowed on the platform, whereas Mizkif believed the opposite. While arguing, TrainwrecksTV accused Mizkif of covering up a case of sexual harassment, prompting Mizkif’s organization OTK to remove him from his position pending an investigation. Mizkif was found not guilty of what Trainwrecks insinuated and was reinstated to the organization.

Mizkif vs. Ice Poseidon

As part of the same all-out war between streamers as the above, Mizkif also came into contact with another prominent and controversial streaming figure—Ice Poseidon. The latter chimed in on all the beef going on by further accusing Mizkif of a variety of different transgressions, including racism and homophobia.

To substantiate his claims, Ice Poseidon shared DMs between himself and Mizkif from about 2019, where the latter is allegedly using racial and homophobic slurs. The tweet itself had a very dramatic title: “Mizkif, I brought you into this world, and now I’m taking you out.” Mizkif later clarified everything in a substantial Twitlonger post, and was eventually vindicated and has been active in streaming, whereas Ice Poseidon remains permanently banned on Twitch.

Ninja vs. Tfue

One of the longest-running feuds between Twitch streamers is undoubtedly the one between Ninja and Tfue. The two streamers have been long-standing rivals due to both engaging in professional Fortnite BR. But their rivalry sometimes transcended into a feud and arguments, like when Tfue made a YouTube video on Ninja’s account being hacked, with the latter responding fiercely and saying Tfue acted in bad faith.

The pair has had feuds here and there, sometimes big, sometimes small, but as of 2022, they seem to have reconciled and appear to be friends behind the scenes.

Pokimane vs. Ninja

Again, coming from one person and expanding to others, the Pokimane vs. Ninja feud is a significant one and a reminder of how one’s impact as a Twitch personality can be devastating for the platform as a whole. JiDion, a popular streamer, instructed his Twitch chat to go and raid Pokimane’s stream during his first day as a Twitch partner.

The fans immediately followed his orders and spammed Pokimane’s chat with “L+Ratio,” but some even sent obscenities of varying severity. After getting temporarily and then permanently banned, JiDion asked Ninja for help, and the latter promised to oblige and warned, “If you want to ratio b**ches, stick to Twitter.”

Pokimane later responded to all of this and was eventually contacted by Ninja’s wife and manager, Jessica, who defended him vehemently. Pokimane tried her best to prove that Ninja did indeed say he would get JiDion unbanned and called her a b**ch, but her quest was futile, and Jessica ended up threatening to take legal action against the streamer. The storm blew over eventually, but JiDion remains banned to this day.

Destiny vs. Bob7

Political Twitch streamer Destiny had a falling out with colleague Bob7 in 2021, and the former alleged Bob7 had posted and shared sexual photos of girls without their consent. The allegation had significant consequences for Bob7, who claimed to have lost a job over it and later released a 39-page document defending himself and accusing Destiny of being a manipulator and emotionally abusive.

The back-and-forth involved numerous other streamers from the community, who accused each other of heinous acts. The conclusion from the viewers is that all parties had done wrong, and it has left a sour taste in the mouths of many.

xQc vs. Hasan

At one point, xQc thought it a good idea to make a tier list of Twitch streamers, but he could never anticipate the level of backlash and feuds he would face after the fact. One streamer who took great offense to xQc ranking him as a B-level streamer was Hasanabi, a prominent political commentator and streamer. Hasan reacted furiously to the ranking, saying xQc only did it because Hasan refused to invite him on his stream during major political events.

In his Discord server, Hasan said that he “hates him a little now” during the whole ordeal and even accused xQc of taking millions of dollars to advertise gambling to impressionable youth. Suffice it to say the beef was blown out of proportion, and xQc even doubled down by snubbing Hasan in a mock tier list.

Streamers and their beefs, I hope they never change.