Twitch streamer AdrianahLee has come forward and backed Trainwreck’s claims former streaming couple Mizkif and Maya “covered up” her alleged sexual assault experience with their friend, CrazySlick, which she claims happened in Jan. 2020.

A year after the incident allegedly occurred, AdrianahLee posted about it on Twitter, claiming CrazySlick followed her around trying to kiss her and was seen touching her chest and neck after she’d passed out.

AdrianahLee was allegedly told CrazySlick supposedly did it out of concern to see if she was alive. She wasn’t sure whether that was true but said he didn’t rape or assault her. Instead, he only made her “feel uncomfortable.”

However, on Sep. 19, Trainwreck accused Mizkif of sending Maya to “cover up all those sexual assaults,” which prompted AdrianahLee to shed more light on the situation and ultimately support his claims with her version of events.

the people involved know the truth but for those of you that are farming drama and coming to split conclusions, let me be even more clear, mizkif didn't assault the women, he orchestrated the cover ups for his friends, exactly how my tweet reads — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) September 19, 2022

“It’s been over a year since I came out with that Twitlonger and over a year since I’ve faced the consequences of doing what I thought was the right thing to do and doing what Mizkif and Maya asked me to do,” she said.

“I was told to say something by Mizkif and Maya,” she added.

“I was told, ‘It’s okay! Just come out about it so we don’t have to kick Slick out. We’ll come to a middle ground so we don’t have to kick Slick out. You’ll be fine!’”

This resulted in the Twitlonger, which she described as a “diluted version of the story” that was purportedly proofread by several people, including Maya, to downplay the situation and frame CrazySlick in a more favorable light.

As for whether Mizkif was involved in that, AdrianahLee said she isn’t sure whether Mizkif put Maya up to the task because CrazySlick is his best friend, or whether she did it out of her own accord.

AdrianahLee also suggested that Mizkif joked about the situation at the time by saying she tried to “cancel his friend” and shared a clip of him brushing it off as “sexual harassment at a low scale” and “not really a big deal.”

She thanked Trainwreck for speaking up about it because she felt like she couldn’t. “I’m just glad that somebody bigger is expressing this because obviously, I couldn’t tell the truth. I couldn’t talk about it for a long time.”

“Train has always been very supportive and nice to me. I really appreciate that. He reached out to me when he first heard about it. He’s always been a very good friend. I appreciate it more than he’ll ever know.”

Mizkif has yet to respond publicly. Maya has released an apology in reply.