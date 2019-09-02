Nick Eh 30 becomes one of the fastest-growing Twitch streamers

Just four days after Fortnite streamer Nicholas “Nick Eh 30” Amyoony left YouTube for Twitch, he’s become one of the fastest-growing streamers on the platform.

The Fortnite content creator made his official debut on Twitch yesterday. His first stream peaked at around 31,000 viewers and his latest streams have achieved around 15,000 to 20,000 viewers.

He now has over 250,000 followers, making him the second-fastest-growing streamer on the platform behind 2019 Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, according to Streammetrics.

Screengrab via Twitchmetrics

Nick Eh 30 is already one of the top streamers for one of the most popular games, Fortnite. He’s now the 46th most-watched channel for the battle royale title. He may go up even more in the ranks since many Fortnite streamers could leave the title behind.

The most popular Fortnite streamer, Turner “Tfue” Tenney, has expressed his frustration with Epic Games due to the introduction of the B.R.U.T.E mechs and the season X meta.

Since Nick Eh 30 is now streaming on Twitch, his YouTube subscriptions have slowed down. Before the transition, he was gaining around 1,000 to 6,000 subscribers due to his daily streams. This has since dwindled to the low hundreds, however, according to SocialBlade.

After losing superstar Tyler “Ninja” Blevins to Microsoft’s Mixer last month, Twitch is looking to fill the void by adding popular content creators from other platforms. Nick Eh 30 has seen a tremendous amount of support and will continue to grow on the platform.