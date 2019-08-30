Tfue says Fortnite is dying and he needs to start streaming other games

Turner “Tfue” Tenney is the world’s most-watched Fortnite: Battle Royale streamer, but that isn’t enough to keep him excited about playing the game.

Tfue used his broadcast last night to talk about Fortnite with all the negative adjectives he could think of in 15 seconds. He said the game is “bad,” “fucking terrible,” and “garbage,” and because the game is “dying,” he needs to start streaming other games.

Tfue Says Fortnite Is dying And wants to stream other Games Clip of Tfue Playing Fortnite – Clipped by fffgf

But such criticism is expected from Tfue. He’s not an edgy streamer, but he likes to criticize the game when playing and he’s been doing that for weeks now, except that he rarely said he would look for other games to stream instead of Fortnite.

Two days earlier, Tfue asked his Twitter followers to recommend players for him to start a Minecraft server with. Like other Fortnite streamers, such as TSM’s Ali “Myth” Kabbani, Tfue could start testing some Minecraft streams while he’s frustrated with Fortnite’s current state.

Tfue’s disappointment with Fortnite is in line with how other streamers and pros feel about the game. Since season X was released, these players have complained about the updates Epic made, such as the overpowered B.R.U.T.E. mech and the temporary nerf to turbo building. Many other pros have been saying on Twitter they just keep playing Fortnite for the money they get from streaming and tournaments.

If Tfue makes the move to any other game, he’d join many other streamers who are also switching things up. Fortnite streamers like Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo and even Tfue’s duo Dennis “cloakzy” Lepore are experimenting with World of Warcraft Classic, while Myth and Mason “Symfuhny” Lanier are testing Minecraft broadcasts.

But so far, Tfue continues to stream Fortnite full-time.