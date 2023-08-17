Kick streamer Adin Ross swatted during boxing practice

It's not the first time the streamer has experienced this.

Adin Ross ended his Kick stream on Aug. 16 when he was swatted during a gym session.

The streamer was attending the gym with Sneako when the police arrived on the premises. “Are you serious, dude?” Adin said. “Bro, we just got swatted. Someone swatted me.”

Ross was surprised to hear the police were at the gym and asked the cameraman to mute the stream.

Ross and Sneako then left the gym to confront the police, but not much information was shared with the viewers after this point.

This isn’t the first time Ross has been swatted. The streamer has been targeted multiple times by swatting over the last few years. He was previously swatted during an August 2022 Twitch stream in his house.

“That was insane,” Ross said at the time. “Whatever troll did it, you did it. You officially did it. It’s never happening ever again. Crazy.”

He was also swatted in July 2021 in Los Angeles at a fan meetup. Although the swap team turned out to be fake, Ross was visually shaken up following the incident.

Bro 😂 that arrest was fake I was scared shitless. Bruh, one of u guys called fake cops to come and fake arrest me .. y’all weird asf. But fr tho Someone called a real swat team during the actual rooftop meetup and whoever did that is a real piece of 💩 — adin (@adinross) July 11, 2021

Ross is one of the biggest names on Kick, a new streaming platform. Despite his popularity, he’s a controversial figure having been banned from the platform for unmoderated hateful conduct in his chat, including racist and anti-semitic messages.

Related: IShowSpeed accidentally flashes viewers during bizarre Five Nights at Freddy’s freakout

About the author