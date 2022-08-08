Adin Ross swatted during Twitch stream

Three armed police officers entered Twitch star Adin Ross’ bedroom with weapons drawn in a swatting attempt that was captured on stream last night.

While streaming, Ross got up to use the bathroom. Soon after, three police officers could be seen entering his room with their weapons drawn. The police looked around his room for a while and then started searching the rest of his house.

Ross reentered the room, looking a bit stunned, and then told his viewers he was ending the stream.

“That was insane,” Ross said. “Whatever troll did it, you did it. You officially did it. It’s never happening ever again. Crazy…”

This was unfortunately not Ross’ first time getting swatted. While it was the first time Ross was swatted at home, the popular and controversial content creator was swatted during a live fan meetup in Los Angeles a little over a year ago. While the arrest ended up being fake, Ross was shaken up at the time.

Bro 😂 that arrest was fake I was scared shitless. Bruh, one of u guys called fake cops to come and fake arrest me .. y’all weird asf. But fr tho Someone called a real swat team during the actual rooftop meetup and whoever did that is a real piece of 💩 — adin (@adinross) July 11, 2021

Swatting is when viewers, trolls, and gaming opponents will find out a streamer’s address and then call the police or FBI to state that something dangerous is happening at that location. They will often say there are weapons or hostages involved.

Many famous streamers have dealt with this scary scenario, including xQc, who ended up moving multiple times to avoid getting swatted “daily.” In the past, swatting has led to gamers getting killed by the police. For this reason, swatting is now considered a criminal act.

Since the incident on his recent live stream, Ross hasn’t released any public statements.