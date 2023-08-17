IShowSpeed accidentally flashes viewers during bizarre Five Nights at Freddy’s freakout

IShowSpeed has found himself at the center of another controversy after accidentally flashing his streaming fans live on Aug. 16. The incident in question happened after Speed was shocked by jumpscared by Chica, a character from Five Nights at Freddy’s.

IShowSpeed has always been a relatively controversial figure and has been at the center of high profile sagas several times, including being accused of misogyny and racism, to name a few. Now, Speed is facing another one, but this time the controversy revolves around him accidentally flashing his privates to his audience.

The accident in question happened during one of his most recent streams after coming back from his medical break. As the YouTuber was playing Five Nights at Freddy’s, he was surprised by Chica, an animatronic resembling a chicken with female features. The streamer stood up, stunned, and then suddenly started to thrust at the camera while saying how much he missed Chica.

While doing so, his privates slipped out of a gap in his trousers, accidentally revealing them to his YouTube audience.

After a few seconds, he noticed, appeared shocked, and promptly ended the stream. There are no VODs still accessible—he appears to have deleted them—but the clip has gone viral on Twitter with “IShowSpeed” and “IShowMeat” both trending, as of writing.

Related: IShowSpeed is the fastest growing streamer on YouTube right now

As of now, Speed still hasn’t released a statement talking about the incident, and nor has YouTube, the platform where Speed streamed. We have reached out to both parties for comments regarding the situation but still haven’t received a reply. YouTube’s guidelines are relatively strict when it comes to nudity and sexual content, with creators and their channels facing termination if they were found repeatedly breaking the guidelines.

About the author