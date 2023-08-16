‘I almost died’: IShowSpeed opens up about medical crisis in YouTube return

IShowSpeed returned to streaming on YouTube earlier today after being hospitalized two weeks ago in Japan due to a sinus infection that spread and caused him to experience cluster headaches, a rare and extremely painful headache that happens behind a person’s eye.

It ended up turning his holiday into an emotional rollercoaster that had fans fearing for his life, and it turns out, the feelings were warranted. Speed opened up about the ordeal on YouTube on Aug. 15 and said the pain was so bad, it almost killed him.

The streamer described it as feeling like somebody was stabbing his eye with a knife from behind and said it’s something he prays none of his fans ever experience in their lives. It was so bad at its worst point, he was certain it was going to be the death of him. “That’s the one that almost killed me,” he said. “I almost fucking died.”

The doctors were able to make the pain as bearable as possible while treating the infection causing it, which IShowSpeed described as the “worst-ever” infection he’s ever had. If it spread behind his eye, the doctors said there was a chance he could have lost his vision permanently. That’s how serious it was.

It took him a while to bounce back, but he did, and he was looking sharp in his return. His eye was no longer swollen, but he was still experiencing mild pain and decided to end the stream after an hour, explaining he didn’t want to “overdo” it.

Fans were thrilled to see him back in action. It certainly wasn’t one of his pranks, and given the seriousness of his situation, they applauded him for returning so soon when he should have been resting. It seems like he always goes above and beyond to entertain them, and they very much appreciate it.

