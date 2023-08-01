IShowSpeed shares update for YouTube fans after surgery scare

IShowSpeed is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized due to a nasty bacterial infection in his eye over the weekend while visiting Tokyo. The YouTube star experienced pain in his right eye for several days, and it got to the point where it became completely swollen.

He first told fans about his experience in a Snapchat story on July 29, describing the pain as one of the worst experiences he’s ever had and claiming it had gotten to the point where he couldn’t eat or sleep.

Just when it sounded like he had already experienced the worst of it, he followed it up with another update on July 30 showing how swollen his eye had become—it was the size of a golf ball. He was also wearing an eye patch and a bandage around his head and sounded incredibly stressed.

Little did he know, the worst was yet to come. The popular YouTuber’s condition deteriorated to the point where, in his next update just hours later, he was in a hospital bed and was being prepared for surgery.

🚨| WATCH: Speed is about to undergo surgery due to his eyes swelling from his cluster headache. 🙏 💔 pic.twitter.com/2pzjIl6sIP — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) July 30, 2023

Fortunately, things took a positive turn. The doctors performed an MRI scan and determined the swelling and pain were caused by bacteria and subsequent inflammation on his eyelid rather than his eye itself, so no surgery was actually needed. Had the bacteria spread behind his eye, there was a chance he could have lost his vision permanently, according to his friend.

Things appeared to be on the up and up at that point. iShowSpeed was discharged from the hospital later that day after receiving some medication for his eye, and he was told he’d be free to recover in his hotel room, pending one last check-up at the hospital the following day.

Update: Speed had MRI done and no surgery is needed. The docs say inflammation and bacteria is not on his eye only his eyelid pic.twitter.com/2X7rQm365N — slipper (@slipperrz) July 31, 2023

When he returned, the doctors advised him to stay in the hospital so they could monitor his condition until they deem him fit to return home. He’s spent one night there already and could be in there for a while, but like a true workhorse, he’s still planning to stream from his laptop.

