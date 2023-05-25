Rumors that iShowSpeed is the father of a daughter have been circulating around on the internet long before he became one of the fastest-growing streamers on YouTube. Not everyone is convinced the rumors are true, though.

There are a number of reasons why. First, iShowSpeed was born on Jan. 21, 2005. That means when the rumors started, he was 16 years old and would have been a teenage parent, which isn’t too far-fetched according to stats, but isn’t common. 13.1 percent of teenage women aged 15 to 19 years old in the U.S. gave birth in 2021. Second, details about his rumored daughter have never been revealed, nor has she ever appeared on stream.

He’s said he has one on stream and has even had girls appear in videos in which the title refers to them as his daughter, but Speed is notorious for trolling and pranking fans with outrageous claims, so there are still a fair few doubts as to whether it’s actually true.

So, what’s the deal? Does iShowSpeed actually have a daughter, or is he trolling? If you want my take as someone who has been writing about him and his career for years, my opinion is he’s trolling, but let’s take a look at the evidence.

Does iShowSpeed have a daughter?

During a live Q&A on Feb. 26, 2021, Speed responded to a question asking where his daughter was by saying she was “in his room right now.”

He called out to her, allegedly revealing her name to be Diamond, and said he could see and hear her on her tablet, but didn’t actually show her to his fans.

He doubled down during a stream a year later, in April 2022, saying he lives with his mother, two siblings, and his daughter. The YouTuber followed it up with a video in June 2022 in which he showed a little girl on stream and referred to her as his daughter in the title.

Speed’s fans are torn on whether he has a daughter. Some are convinced he’s trolling, but others think it’s true and that, while she might not be the little girl he showed on stream, he does live with his daughter but prefers keeping her life private.

