IShowSpeed has told fans he’s been banned on YouTube, but they’re convinced it’s a prank

IShowSpeed has told fans his main YouTube channel, which has almost 16 million subscribers, has been banned immediately. His last stream was on Sunday, Feb. 26, so it appears to be from then onward.

According to the star, he “cannot stream or do anything” on that channel because he was banned for watching the copyrighted FIFA Dior Award Ceremony live on stream and didn’t know it was copyrighted.

IShowSpeed admitted it was a “very dumb” thing to do, but as a football fan, he genuinely wanted to see who won, and even though they issued him a strike, he ignored it because he thought it was over a particular highlight rather than the stream itself. If he realized that beforehand, he added, then he would have stopped.

The YouTube star didn’t say anything about how the ban would last. If it is for an extended period of time, there’s a good chance he’ll try to contest and appeal it, although he didn’t state that was his intention.

What’s interesting, however, is since he used words like “I’m gone” and kept saying how much he loved his fans, some seemed to interpret it as if he was saying a final goodbye, leading them to believe it wasn’t serious. IShowSpeed is known for being a prankster, after all, so perhaps they’re not sold.

They flooded the comments section of the video with responses saying things like they’re “sad to see him gone,” he will “never be forgotten,” they “loved the content while it lasted,” and “hopes he’ll be back someday.”

Screengrab via IShowSpeed on YouTube

At this stage, it seems like Speed’s YouTube ban announcement has generated more confusion than anything. If he does end up streaming tomorrow, it might just be one of the better pranks he’s pulled recently.

We’ll have to wait and see what tomorrow brings for Speed.