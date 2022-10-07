Silly games, silly prizes: iShowSpeed’s opens hack program live on YouTube stream and immediately regrets it

He screamed in horror as he watched it do its thing.

YouTube star iShowSpeed is one of the fastest growing streamers on the Google-owned platform in 2022, and a lot of it has to do with his larger than life personality and crazy antics.

Sometimes, though, those antics land him in hot water.

It’s not always his fault, of course, like when he was arrested live on stream due to being swatted by YouTube fans and was placed in jail until Adin Ross bailed him out. This time, however, he found himself in a different kind of pickle—and it was entirely his fault.

Speed downloaded a trojan virus designed to be used on a virtual machine for “the sake of entertainment and analysis,” and immediately regretted it.

As he opened it, he yelled: “We not no punk! I’m not no punk! They trying to troll me. Come on, bro. Show me what you can do, bro. Final warning, bro. I’m not a bitch. Come on! I’m ready! Now what?” At first, it looked like nothing was happening. He leant back confidently, convinced he’d been proven right and that the virus was a false alarm.

But then Speed’s jaw dropped to the floor.

After a short delay, the virus started doing its thing. It flashed the message “terrible decision” across the center of his screen, and moments later, distorted and pixelated his entire screen.

iShowSpeed screamed in horror as he watched it force his operating system to change colors, rename windows, display lines of code along his screen, open various apps and tabs, and more.

Eventually, the virus’s effects stopped, but iShowSpeed was convinced the person who created it now had access to his PC, so he rang what appeared to be 911 and pleaded his case.

The operator told him there was nothing they could do about it.

That’s where the YouTube stream ended.

It’s unclear whether he really did open the virus on his PC, or whether he did it on a virtual machine purely for entertainment purposes (which is what it was intended for).