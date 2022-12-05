It was a big day at the races for these content creators.

The Streamy Awards are done and dusted once again, and as always, it means some of the most iconic content creators on Twitch and YouTube added new awards to their collection.

Familiar faces like Ludwig, MrBeast, and xQc were among them, as well as new kids on the block like Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed—both of whom had absolutely stellar breakout years.

Here’s a full list of all the content creators who won an award, and what category it was for.

xQc — Just Chatting Streamer

Felix “xQc” Lengyel didn’t win Streamer of the Year. He did, however, win the award for the Just Chatting category, which makes sense since he streamed it for over 1,000 hours this year, averaging around 70,000 viewers per stream.

iShowSpeed — Breakout Streamer

iShowSpeed went from being a controversial streamer with a relatively niche community to a household name within the industry and has even had massive celebrities on his stream. It was enough to make him a shoo-in for the Breakout Streamer award, and the judges didn’t disappoint.

Kai Cenat — Streamer of the Year

Kai Cenat took the grandest prize of all: the Streamer of the Year award, and deservingly so. He’s broken records left, right, and center, and at one point, was the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch. He even celebrated it in a wholesome way when he hit the major milestone, showing he’s as kind as he is entertaining.

MrBeast – Creator of the Year and Creator for Social Good

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson took home two awards at the Streamy Awards this year.

The first one was Creator of the Year, which is arguably the biggest award at the ceremony considering it factors in all forms of content creation, not just streaming (not to discredit Kai Cenat).

For the third consecutive year, @mrbeast is your #streamys 🏆✨ CREATOR OF THE YEAR ✨🏆 pic.twitter.com/sWAyEYg5EW — Streamy Awards (@streamys) December 5, 2022

The second award, however, was perhaps the one he cares the most about. It was for Creator for Social Good, which he won along with Mark Rober due to their herculean effort to raise more than $30 million to help remove some of the trash in the ocean.

Ludwig — Variety Streamer

It wouldn’t be a content creator and streamer awards ceremony without Ludwig Ahgren being nominated in one (or several) categories. The YouTube star only took home one this year, but it was perhaps the most fitting one—Variety Streamer, which is something he does just about better than anyone in the industry.

Hasan — News

Hasan Piker is one of the few streamers whose content revolves almost entirely around news, particularly political news, but it’s something he does well. So well, in fact, that he makes it cool.

For that reason, it’s not surprising he took home the Streamy Award for News, which is an impressive feat considering it spans all streaming and social media platforms, not just one.

Markiplier — Gamer

It’s been a massive year for Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach. He hit 34 million subscribers on YouTube, and passed 19.2 billion video views in the process, which is an absolutely insane number. His Let’s Play videos, like the classic one he did with the first iteration of Five Nights at Freddy’s, still pop off in 2022.

Tarik — Competitive Gamer

As far as streamers whose content revolves around competitive gaming, nobody has had a bigger year than Tarik Celik. The former CS:GO pro turned VALORANT streamer blew up this year thanks to his VALORANT streams, and even signed with Sentinels as a result of the boom.

The Streamy Awards recognized him for it too. He took home the Competitive Gamer award.

.@tarik is the best in the game! 🎮 Congrats on the W for #streamys Competitive Gamer! pic.twitter.com/2Kxc4SgVCL — Streamy Awards (@streamys) December 5, 2022

CodeMiko — VTuber

In many ways, Youna Kang, better known by her VTuber persona CodeMiko, helped pioneer the category. So, it wasn’t surprising to see her take home the award for it this year.

VTubing is on the cusp of a massive boom in popularity thanks to the likes of her, Ironmouse, and more, but she managed to pip her fellow VTuber this year in the eyes of the judges.

That just about sums up all the content creators and streamers (who don’t primarily feature on social media platforms) that won awards at The Streamy Awards 2022.

For some like Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed, it was their first award, and for others like xQc and Ludwig, it was another trophy in the cabinet, but a handy one to add to their ever-growing collection.