Heartwarming way Kai Cenat celebrated becoming Twitch’s most subscribed streamer

What a way to round off an exceptional year!

From January to October, 2022 has been a massive year for Kai Cenat. He became the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch, which is an enormous achievement considering it’s only his second year on the platform.

But, rather than celebrating it in a typical way, like treating himself, throwing a party, or taking a vacation, he opted to do something far more wholesome and considerate.

The Twitch star treated his mom to a house.

“I officially accomplished the one goal I’ve always dreamed of as a kid. Moving my family out of the hood,” he said. “Now I’m here closing on my mom’s first house of many at the age of 20. Blessings!”

I Officially Accomplished The ONE Goal I’ve Always Dreamed Of As A Kid “Moving My Family Out The Hood” & Now I’m here Closing On My MOM’S First House Of MANY At The Age Of 20🏠BLESSINGS🍾 pic.twitter.com/OX3N4KjhvH — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) October 20, 2022

Kai Cenat filmed the final walk-through of the house and the contract signing and uploaded it on YouTube. His mum didn’t appear in the video, but his siblings who live with her did, and they were grateful.

He also thanked his Twitch fans for making it possible.

“I appreciate each and every one of y’all,” he said. “You guys have been able to have the power to make my mom smile for years down the line. She got a crib where she can do what she wants.

“She’s in a nice place and all my siblings are able to be in their own rooms and do what they want to do. Shit is changing now. You feel me?

“Shit is a little bit different, and I’m excited to see their next chapters.”

The endearing act drew a lot of attention from other streamers, including Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, who said being able to help loved ones is one of the best feelings in the world for Twitch and YouTube stars.

Kai Cenat can attest to that now that he’s experienced it himself.