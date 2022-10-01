Kai Cenat breaks a new milestone in his campaign to be Twitch’s most-subscribed-to streamer

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has continued to climb up the rankings of Twitch, now surpassing 100,000 active subscribers. Cenat’s accomplishment marks the most concurrent subscribers held by a Twitch streamer.

Though claiming the top spot, the Atlanta-based streamer went even further to build the margin. Only days after surpassing xQc, Cenat simultaneously reached 90,000 concurrent subscribers and set a new record for the highest level hype train ever reached. Though passing yet another massive milestone, Cenat’s eyes turned to the next challenge.

Though claiming the top spot, the Atlanta based streamer went even further to build the margin. Only days after surpassing xQc, Cenat simultaneously reached 90,000 concurrent subscribers and set a new record for the highest level hype train ever reached. Though passing yet another massive milestone, Cenat’s eyes turned to the next challenge.

In a similar fashion to his recent two campaigns, Cenat gained another 10,000 subscribers within two days of meeting his last subscriber goal. Surrounded by friends and supporters, Cenat reached 100,000 subscribers on Twitch. Notably, Cenat did this without using a subathon, which has previously been a popular tactic for accumulating mass amounts of subscribers at once.

Cenat has managed one of the most impressive undertakings in the history of Twitch. While extremely fast, Cenat’s rise did come with some challenges as the streamer repeatedly had to debunk money laundering accusations throughout his week-long campaign. With 100,000 subscribers, Cenat now stands at the top of the mountain, setting an unbelievable precedent for growing streamers.