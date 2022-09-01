Tarik Celik is a former CS:GO pro turned Twitch streamer who had a passion for esports at an early age. However, growing up in a traditional Turkish-American household, it wasn’t something he wasn’t encouraged to pursue.

Still, that didn’t stop him from following his gaming dreams.

In high school, he created a collection of Counter-Strike deathmatch servers that became relatively well known, and his status within the community grew.

Eventually, he started streaming on Twitch under the name ‘NoShirtTV.’ The entertaining and hilarious nature of his streams, combined with his hyper-aggressive playstyle, made him even more popular in the scene.

Image via StarLadder

In 2015, he qualified for the MLG 2015 LAN tournament with a stack who played under NetcodeGuides.com (and later mouseSpaz) and infamously streamed the qualifier final while eating cereal.

He went on to have a decorated career in CS:GO. He played for Counter Logic Gaming, OpTic Gaming, Cloud9, MIBR, NRG, and Evil Geniuses and won 18 tournaments, netting $788,602 in prize money.

In 2021, he stopped playing professionally and focused on streaming instead. He pivoted into VALORANT, which has become the primary source of his content.

In Aug. 2022, he became a content creator for Sentinels.

However, considering his first-person-shooter skills are still elite level, part of the deal is he will be able to stand in for their VALORANT roster if he’s ever needed. So, he might make a return to competitive gaming.

Image via ESL

Tarik, at a glance

Real Name: Tarik Celik

Tarik Celik Age: 26

26 Birthday: Feb. 18, 1996

Feb. 18, 1996 Nationality: American

American Partner: None

None Awards: None

None Org: Sentinels (formerly CLG, OpTic, Cloud9, MIBR, NRG, Evil Geniuses)

What games does Tarik play?

Tarik’s most-streamed game is VALORANT. He’s streamed it for almost 4000 hours, which amounts to a little more than 50 percent of his total stream time. It’s overtaken CS:GO by quite a bit. He’s streamed that for 3000 hours and 40 percent total stream time.

The next closest is Fortnite. However, he’s streamed it for far less at only 50 hours and less than one percent of total stream time. Apex Legends is in a similar boat on 40 hours and 0.5 percent total stream time.

He’s also dabbled in other games like Minecraft, Warzone, League of Legends, Among Us, PUBG, and GTA V; although he’s streamed them so little, it would be a stretch to say they’re something he plays regularly.

Image via Riot Games and Screengrab via Tarik on Twitch

What is Tarik’s streaming setup?

Tarik’s Peripherals:

Mouse : Logitech G Pro Wireless

: Logitech G Pro Wireless Keyboard : HyperX Alloy FPS PRO

: HyperX Alloy FPS PRO Monitor : BenQ ZOWIE XL2546

: BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 Headset: Sennheiser Game Zero

Tarik’s Gaming PC:

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 TI

GeForce RTX 3080 TI CPU: Ryzen 5950X

Ryzen 5950X MOBO: MSI MAG Z390 TOMAHAWK

MSI MAG Z390 TOMAHAWK RAM: ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D41 TUF 16GB

ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D41 TUF 16GB Liquid Cooling: IBUYPOWER 120MM

IBUYPOWER 120MM PSU: THERMALTAKE TOUGHPOWER GRAND RGB 650W

THERMALTAKE TOUGHPOWER GRAND RGB 650W Storage: WD BLUE 1TB

WD BLUE 1TB Case: IBUYPOWER ELEMENT PRO

How much does Tarik make?

Tarik wasn’t mentioned on the top 100 Twitch earners list that leaked in Oct. 2021, which means he made less than $850,000 between Aug. 2019 and Oct. 2021. However, his popularity as a streamer didn’t boom until after that. So, he likely makes a lot more from streaming now.

Moreover, Tarikmade $788,602 between 2014 and 2022 in prize money from his time as a professional CS:GO player.

He also would have cash trickling in from other revenues, including sponsorship deals and his YouTube channel.

Screengrab via Sentinels Twitter

Where is Tarik from?

Tarik was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York City. He currently lives in Manhattan.

Why is Tarik so popular on Twitch?

When he first started streaming on Twitch, Tarik drew viewers in with his impressive CS:GO skills, entertaining personality, and sense of humor. However, once he became a professional player, his popularity skyrocketed.

Throughout his esports career, he developed a reputation for being a clutch player, which boded well for him as a streamer. However, it wasn’t until he started streaming VALORANT that his numbers hit new heights.

Tarik had around 800,000 followers when he first started streaming it in April 2021. It has jumped to 2.2 million, and the momentum isn’t slowing down, either.

At this rate, he could hit 3 million on Twitch by the end of the year.

Tarik’s most popular Twitch clip

Tarik’s most popular clip on Twitch is of him arguing with JasonR after JasonR had been criticized for refusing to play on the same VALORANT team as women and muting them. Tarik said he thought it was terrible and didn’t condone it, which prompted JasonR to call him a girl.

So what’s next for Tarik?

Tarik’s streaming future is set in stone. Unless something drastically changes, he’ll keep streaming VALORANT. It’s proven to be a gold mine for him in terms of viewership numbers. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Plus, now that he’s become a content creator for Sentinels, there’s a good chance we’ll see him collaborate with players within the organization and perhaps stream their competitive matches with his own commentary.

Follow Tarik on: Twitch | Twitter | YouTube