Kai Cenat just keeps bowling over Twitch records and this time 21 Savage helped

Less than a month after Kai Cenat set a new peak viewership record on Twitch after Lil Baby showed up on his stream, he’s done it again—and this time, with a bit of help from superstar Rich Flex rapper 21 Savage.

Earlier today, the Atlanta-based streamer confirmed the rapper, who also hails from Atlanta, was going to appear on his stream to play NBA2k23. And their fans were ecstatic.

21 SAVAGE X KAI CENAT TONIGHT ON STREAM AT 8PM EST🗡 pic.twitter.com/jcBOj5GzOG — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) November 9, 2022

Almost 30,000 people liked the tweet, suggesting it was going to be a huge draw once it went live. And it turns out, they were right. The stream peaked at 268,210 viewers—26,883 more than the 241,327 viewers he pulled during his Lil Baby.

It was the 89th-highest peak in Twitch’s history. That might not sound much, but it is a commendable achievement given he’s been streaming for less than two years.

After chatting and interacting with fans for a while, Kai Cenat and 21 Savage whipped out the controllers and went head to head on the virtual court in front of the hundreds of thousands of viewers.

If their NBA2k23 battle took place inside the largest NBA arena, the United Center in Chicago, it would have exceeded the arena’s maximum capacity of 20,917 more than ten times over. It goes to show how popular Kai Cenat has become—especially after breaking one streaming milestone after another.

At one point, he was the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch. In the process, he broke the hype train record. He’s dropped to third since then, but he’s still neck and neck with xQc.