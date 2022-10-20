Kai Cenat smashed past his peak viewership record on Twitch after Lil Baby showed up on-stream

Just when Twitch fans thought Kai Cenat’s breakout year on the Amazon platform couldn’t get better, the energetic star set a new peak viewership record on his channel—thanks to a bit of help from his friend, Grammy-award-winning rapper Lil Baby.

Kai confirmed Lil Baby was going to appear on his stream several hours before it happened, and that only added to the hype as his fans went totally bonkers for it

Shortly after it kicked off, Kai Cenat hit 241,327 viewers—breaking his previous record of 175,640. The chat was moving so fast when it peaked, both of them struggled to keep up with it.

It’s one of many personal bests Kai Cenat has set this year.

His momentum started when he hit a new subscriber milestone, the second-highest of anyone on Twitch, on Aug. 27, and it never slowed down. A month later, he had more subscribers than Felix “xQc” Lengyel, making him the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch—and in the process, he broke the hype train record, too.

It hasn’t been without controversy, though.

The energetic star became a huge talking point among streamers due to claims that Twitch turned a blind eye to his success because, in the eyes of some, he was “bad marketing” for them.

However, Kai Cenat quashed those claims after confirming Twitch sent him a special gift when he hit 100,000 subscribers—a much-needed celebration of his achievements.

Screengrab via Kai Cenat on Twitch

Despite all his trials and tribulations, Kai Cenat has firmly established himself as one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. If things keep heading in the same direction, Lil Baby might not be the only celebrity to appear on his stream.