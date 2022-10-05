Kai Cenat receives special gift from Twitch for 100,000 subscribers: ‘I guess we can’t say they don’t recognize’

Popular streamer and content creator Kai Cenat has exploded in growth over the past week, jumping from 70,000 to 100,000 concurrent subscribers in a matter of days. After breaking records on his rise to Twitch’s most-subscribed-to streamer, Twitch finally recognized Cenat with a custom LED sign.

The Atlanta-based streamer Kai Cenat set on a journey to become Twitch’s most-subscribed-to streamer in late September. Beginning at 70,000 concurrent subscibers and hovering behind French-Canadian streamer xQc, Cenat already had a notable head start. The streamer’s miraculous jump from 70,000 to 100,000 over the span of one week, however, was one of the fastest periods of growth any channel on Twitch had ever seen.

Cenat faced several hurdles throughout his now historic run. Given that the streamer achieved this incredible feat without the use of a subathon, Cenat had relatively little time to garner subs as fast as possible. Several viewers accused Cenat of running a money laundering scheme in an attempt to explain the streamer’s rapidly rising subscriber goal, but Cenat rebuked this claim jokingly.

Throughout the course of Cenat’s journey, many were quick to note that despite being one of Twitch’s most viewed channels, the streaming giant themselves had yet to acknowledge Cenat or his achievements. During a stream today, though, Cenat received a customized present from Twitch in form of an LED sign with the streamer’s handle written across it.

“Welp, I guess we can’t say they don’t recognize,” the livestreamer laughed while opening Twitch’s gift. “After this, we can’t say shit about them not recognizing it.”

Though seldom being acknowledged by his most popular platform, Cenat seemed happy with the gift and sentiment behind it.

Cenat may not be featured on Twitch’s front page anytime in the near future, but the most-subscribed-to English-speaking streamer on Twitch has finally earned the platform’s attention.