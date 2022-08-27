Asmongold calls out Twitch for “ignoring” Kai Cenat’s subscriber explosion

After streamer Kai Cenat hit 60,000 subscribers on Twitch, he became the second-most subbed content creator on the streaming platform. Despite the huge achievement, some streamers noticed that Twitch didn’t acknowledge the accomplishment like they have in the past for other content creators, leading some to accuse the company of racism.

One of the most prominent names to call out Twitch was Asmongold, the popular World of Warcraft streamer that is known for speaking his mind. Asmongold took to Twitter to say that it was “crazy” how Twitch couldn’t “publicly congratulate” Cenat “or even acknowledge anyone in that community at all.”

“Fastest growing community and if you only followed Twitch you wouldn’t even know they exist. Why?” Asmongold questioned.

Crazy how Twitch can't find the time to publicly congratulate @KaiCenat for hitting 60k subs or even acknowledge anyone in that community at all (Bruce/Adin/YRG/etc)



Fastest growing community and if you only followed Twitch you wouldn't even know they exist.



Why? — Zack (@Asmongold) August 27, 2022

Permanently banned streamer Jidon “JiDion” Adams praised Asmongold for pointing out Twitch’s blunder.

“Thank you for saying something you have no idea how far this will go in helping black creators on Twitch,” JiDion tweeted, pointing out that Twitch’s decision to not promote Kai Cenat may be due to possible racism.

JiDion recently accused Twitch of being racist for permanently banning him while only giving another content creator a week suspension for having sex on camera. JiDion was initially banned for encouraging his users to harass Pokimane, even insulting her on other platforms after he was booted from Twitch.

Twitch has remained silent about Kai Cenat’s success even after being called out by Asmongold and other. This led many other content creators to call out Twitch as well.

Despite the ongoing controversy behind the scenes, Kai Cenat has been celebrating his 60K sub record all over social media. His continuously growing community has been similarly excited about the success.