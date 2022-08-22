YouTube has become a destination place for streamers. Former Twitch stars Ali “Myth” Kabbani, Lily “LilyPichu” Ki, Sykkuno, and Ludwig Ahgren have all switched, to name a few. And Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang thinks the Google site isn’t done: He believes more streamers could follow, including him.

However, two major concerns are holding Toast back.

During his stream on Aug. 20, Toast said he heard Twitch paid Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff up to $30 million to stay. He’d be open to leaving if they don’t offer him something within that ballpark.

“I don’t know if I will get a big bag from Twitch. Maybe I’ll just move to YouTube,” he said. It’s not all about the money, though; Toast said there are other perks and incentives.

Screengrab via Disguised Toast on Twitch

The OfflineTV star said most of his friends have either already switched to YouTube or will in due time, which makes it more appealing. “At this rate, I think I’m going to be the only guy from OTV and friends left on Twitch!” he said.

The downside for him, though, is YouTube’s strict regulation of DMCA protection and takedown services when it comes to streaming copyrighted material, including songs and anime.

Having a bit of wriggle room to stream anime is kind of a big deal to Toast, especially since he’s planning to do another Naruto marathon.

“You can’t watch anime on YouTube. That’s the downside,” he laughed.

The other issue is his belief Twitch is the superior platform for fans, which is a big part of his content. “The live interaction on YouTube is not as good as Twitch,” he explained.

In July, Toast said he lost his mojo—according to the star himself, of course—and was having issues figuring out what sort of content to do since returning from Japan. Perhaps a platform switch could be the change of scenery he needs.

However, he does think it’s harder for creators to establish themselves on YouTube. Sykkuno had no issues after making the switch, though, so Toast would likely thrive too.