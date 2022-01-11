Disguised Toast banned on Twitch while watching anime

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast has been banned on the platform.

The streamer was live on Twitch watching the anime Death Note on his stream when he was hit with the ban. It isn’t clear how long the ban will last, but it may be a 48-hour suspension if fellow streamer Pokimane’s suspension is any indication. Pokimane was banned for streaming copyrighted content last week.

Streaming TV shows or movies without the consent of the copyright holder is in violation of Twitch’s policy and has already led to some DMCA-related suspensions. Despite this, many of the platform’s top streamers have continued to take part.

Disguised Toast was one of the first streamers to adopt this “react meta” streaming full episodes of Naruto on his channel shortly after making the return to Twitch. With this practice continuing, it remains to be seen how Twitch will respond and if there will be further punishment handed out to those who intentionally violate the rules.

they really couldn't have waited 20 more minutes huh — Toast (@DisguisedToast) January 11, 2022

Despite the ban, it seems that Toast and his community are in good spirits, considering they are making light of the situation. Other streamers, such as YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig, Pokimane, and Peter Park, also chimed in joking about the situation.

dw ill finish what you started king — Peter Park (@peterparkTV) January 11, 2022

In November 2021, DisguisedToast returned to Twitch after a two-year stint with Facebook Gaming. It isn’t immediately clear when the streamer will be back live on the platform or how long the suspension on his channel will last.