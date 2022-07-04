Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang, who is streaming on Twitch full-time again after a stint with Facebook Gaming, believes it’s harder for content creators to thrive on YouTube than it is for streamers to shine on Twitch these days.

“Streaming has definitely been more elevated lately, but I would still say it is harder to be a good YouTuber than it is to be a good streamer,” he said on the OTV Podcast in July.

It ties into similar comments he’s made in the past. The top Twitch star claims YouTubers need to find success on their own, which is more of a hustle compared to streamers on his own platform who can simply rely on collaborations and website-spanning, star-driven drama.

Disguised Toast admires that YouTubers have overcome that obstacle in their quest to find success on the platform, claiming it’s a testament to their superior work ethic.

Screengrab via Disguised Toast on Twitch

He admitted his opinion is influenced by his experiences as a streamer on Twitch because he “knows how the sausage is made” compared to being a YouTuber, of which he’s an outsider. The closest he’s come is his stint with Facebook Gaming, where he exclusively streamed gaming between Nov. 2019 and Nov. 2021.

Related: Toast insists having ‘X-factor’ is essential to any Twitch success

Still, he’s fascinated by elements they need to integrate into their strategies to succeed, which is new and exciting compared to what he’s familiar with in the industry.

The topic came up during a discussion with Gigguk, a YouTuber whose channel, which is 3.3 million subscribers strong, revolves around reviews, rants, and parodies about anime and anime culture. Gigguk started reviewing anime on his YouTube channel to procrastinate his studies back in 2007. It became his primary focus in 2016 when he decided to go “all-in or bust.”

Fortunately for him, it worked, and he’s been on the grind ever since.

Screengrab via Gigguk on YouTube

His journey exemplifies everything Toast said, and although he has since collaborated with others and branched out in new directions, it was a long and winding road.