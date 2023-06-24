Starfield main story and characters explained

Starfield is one of the biggest gaming releases this year. Coming from renowned Bethesda Studios, it will feature a whole-new universe, while also having elements of previous Bethesda productions. Two things we don’t know much about are Starfield’s story and characters; however, there are breadcrumbs laid all over the content we’ve seen so far from which we can get a pretty good idea of what’s going on in the game.

The upcoming RPG is Bethesda’s first developed AAA open-world single-player game since Fallout 4, which launched in Nov. 2015. As such, many fans are excited to see what Bethesda is preparing especially given how long the title has been in development and the scale of the Starfield project.

Like most of Bethesda’s RPGs, Starfield will feature a vast, open world, a bunch of crafting, combat, and exploration mechanics, and much more. A lot of details about these aspects were shared during June 11’s Starfield Direct. Although we learned a bunch about these features, we haven’t really heard that much about Starfield’s story and characters.

Exploring will be one of the key elements of Starfield’s gameplay. Screenshot via Bethesda on YouTube

Bethesda games usually feature complex characters who offer different quests. These missions often branch off to major storylines in these titles. How players approach them and what decisions they make is one of Bethesda games’ greatest assets, which we absolutely love.

So, here’s what we know about Starfield’s main story and the characters in it. If you don’t want to be spoiled in the slightest of ways, beware, since we’re going to be breaking down all that has been shared so far.

Starfield’s main story explained

In Starfield’s universe, there are said to be certain artifacts, created by unknown entities. These artifacts supposedly have a connection with the main player, which is why we assume they join the Constellation.

The Constellation is one minor faction, most likely found in Atlantis City. “They’re the last true explorers in the galaxy, and they’re trying to find the answers to some of humanity’s biggest questions,” William Shen, lead quest designer said during the Starfield Direct discussion on June 11, 2023. The leader of the Constellation tells the main player in Starfield Direct one of these artifacts “reached out and spoke to you.”

It seems like these artifacts can be combined into one, and that’s what our main story in Starfield will probably be, at least at the beginning. Given its mysterious and unknown nature, it could give its owners huge power, which is where the other main factions might come in, judging by our experience.

Akila City is one of Freestar Collective’s main bases. Screenshot via Starfield Direct

The game has three main factions—at least revealed so far—in the United Colonies, Freestar Collective, and Crimson Fleet. The former two are the two biggest human factions in the universe, with U.C controlling the Atlantis City. Before the game’s events, there was a Colony War amongst them, which finished with peace, according to Starfield’s wiki.

Given their rocky history and the mission to look for powerful artifacts, we’re more than certain some political intrigues and such will come into play in Starfield’s main story sooner than later.

Starfield’s characters explained

With a vast world like Starfield’s, it’s tough to break down every single character, especially since we got to know only a few so far. Starfield Direct shared some basic information about the Constellation members, with whom we will likely work together and embark on a few quests.

Besides, the game—like Fallout or The Elder Scrolls—will feature companions who will travel the galaxy with you. And, like in the previous Bethesda titles, a romance may blossom between you and one of them, depending on how your story goes.

Starfield’s revealed characters go as follows.

Sarah Morgan – ex-soldier, the leader of the Constellation

Matteo – Constellation’s theologian who searches the galaxy for the unknown

Noel – Constellation’s scientist

Walter- a businessman who funds the Constellation

Vlad – Constellation’s ex-pirate

Sam Coe – Constellation’s former space cowboy

Barrett – charming Constellation adventurer

Vasco – Robotic companion

Marika Boros – A possible companion

Heller – A possible companion found injured on one of the planets

With so much to explore, Starfield’s world will certainly feature a bunch of interesting and various characters. We’ll definitely learn more about them once the game is closer to its Sep. 6 release.

