It’s difficult to imagine a game with more expectations riding on it than Starfield, the first original IP to emerge from Bethesda Game Studios in over 20 years.

Players finally got a little taste of what the newest RPG from Bethesda has to offer during Xbox and Bethesda’s presentation in June 2022.

And that little taste contained quite a lot: information about the game’s story, different factions the player can possibly join, character and spaceship customization, settlement building, combat, resource harvesting, and the list goes on.

And embedded right at the end of the presentation was the revelation from Bethesda director Todd Howard that the game itself contains over 1,000 planets for players to explore.

The news means Starfield will likely be the biggest game to ever emerge from Bethesda, not counting live-service games like Elder Scrolls Online. The sheer size and breadth of exploration the game advertises is enough to be the main selling point, even while there are several other great selling points for the title.

With such a high bar Bethesda has already set for itself in Starfield, all that’s left for most players is actually playing the game. And sometimes that’s the hardest part, especially with a game so ambitious and likely quite difficult to develop.

Here’s everything we know so far about Starfield’s release date.

What is Starfield’s release date?

Originally scheduled for a November 2022 release date, Starfield was delayed. Bethesda announced that it had been pushed into the first half of 2023. But on a Wednesday morning, the company made the disappointing announcement that the title was delayed yet again.

On March 8, Bethesda confirmed the new, second delay with a final and official release date for the game. Starfield is now coming on Sept. 6, 2023, with the date reveal coming in video posted by the studio, featuring Todd Howard himself.

For all, into the starfield 🚀 pic.twitter.com/i9Ppie7dV0 — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) March 8, 2023

Howard also confirmed that more will finally be shown from Starfield during a Starfield Direct livestream event on June 11, 2023. Fans of the game can expect more gameplay as well as some insights from the developers who have been working on the game for the past several years.

Alongside Redfall, Starfield is one of the first marquee Xbox-exclusive console games to come from Bethesda. As such, Microsoft will be keeping a close eye on Bethesda, a studio notorious for its lengthy development cycles.