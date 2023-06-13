Starfield backgrounds: All known backgrounds and starting skills

Starfield provides players with a blank slate to build their character and their story in the game, with backgrounds to provide a backstory to your protagonist.

When creating a character, players are able to choose a background that provides permanent boosts with starting skills, as well as potentially opening up further conversation choices and bonuses while in the game.

Combined with the traits in Starfield, backgrounds can extensively flesh out the history of your character as you embark on a new adventure and result in deeper immersion.

Here are all the backgrounds we know so far in Starfield, as well as the three starting skills they provide.

All known Starfield backgrounds

Beast Hunter

Bouncer

Bounty Hunty

Chef

Combat Medic

Cyber Runner

Cyberneticist

Diplomat

Explorer

Gangster

Homesteader

Industrialist

Long Hauler

Pilgrim

Professor

Ronin

All known Starfield backgrounds and starter skills

Chef

Food glorious food. Screenshot via Starfield Direct

“While the unrefined masses scarfed down Chunks by the shipload, you catered to those with a more… discerning palate. In your kitchen, countless alien species became true culinary masterpieces.”

Gastronomy – Craft special food and drink, and research additional recipes.

Duelling – 10 percent more melee damage

Wellness – Gain an extra 30 health points

Combat Medic

Bring those band-aids. Screenshot via Starfield Direct

“Leave it to human beings to fight over something as infinite as outer space. That’s where you come in. You’ve never been afraid to take on the enemy… but you’d much rather take care of your friends.”

Pistol Certification – 10 percent extra pistol damage

Medicine – 10 percent more healing from health packs

Weight Lifting – Extra 10kg carrying capacity

Cyber Runner

Become a scoundrel. Screenshot via Starfield Direct

“From Neon to New Atlantis, the megacorps stand as monuments to power, prestige and profit. You’ve work both for and against them, on the inside and out, often sacrificing conscience for credits.”

Pistol Certification – 10 percent extra pistol damage

Security – Able to hack level 2 locks and bank two auto attempts

Persuasion – Increased chance of success on speech challenges

Cyberneticist

Robots in disguise. Screenshot via Starfield Direct

“Robots? More toys. Neuroamps? Good for parlor tricks. The Colony War may have made implants and upgrades available to veterans, but you once saw a greater future. Humans and machines, as one.”

Medicine – 10 percent more healing from health packs

Robotics – 10 percent more damage dealt to robots and turrets

Lasers – 10 percent more laser weapons damage

Diplomat

Space politics at play. Screenshot via Starfield Direct

“The wars are over. Peace now reigns the Settled Systems. But only because there are those quietly fighting to keep it. Because of you, agreements were signed, words were heeded… lives were spared.”

Persuasion – Increased chance of success on speech challenges

Diplomacy – Force a target NPC below your level to stop fighting for a time.

Bargaining – Buy for 5 percent less and sell for 10 percent more at vendors

Explorer

Explore the wonders of the universe. Screenshot via Starfield Direct

“They said exploration is a lost art. You didn’t listen. As the major factions argued over the space they desperately tried to control, you were busy uncovering the wonders of the Settled Systems.”

Lasers – 10 percent more laser weapons damage

Astrodynamics – Get “more capability” out of a ship’s grav drive

Surveying – Able to “decipher data” when on a planet

