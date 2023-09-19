Starfield: How to use the Stroud-Eklund Staryard credit glitch

There are so many ways to make some money in Starfield, from running multiple missions for any of the numerous factions in the game to selling some of your loot to the many vendors found throughout your travels across the galaxy. But one easy way to make a ton of credits is by using a tricky bug at the Stroud-Eklund Staryard.

This new glitch is easily reproduced and takes advantage of the vendor inventory system that the game uses, where all of their products and credits are stored in a hidden storage crate underneath the map. With this method, however, players can find the crate and steal all of the company’s available credits without any repercussions.

It does, however, require a bit of finessing and some fast hands to get this elusive prize.

Where is the Stroud-Eklund Staryard?

The Stroud-Eklund Staryard can be found in the Narion System, where it is orbiting Dalvik, a moon of the planet Deepala. Players can set a course for the moon and will find the staryard as the only space station in the area. You can fly up to the station, dock with it normally, and enter to access the company’s unique array of powerful ships.

How to perform the glitch

As shown by a player on the Starfield subreddit, players must walk forward until they reach the showroom of the staryard. On the wall, you will see the Stroud-Eklund wordmark and a series of parts being featured on the wall. This will be the wall that you’ll be clipping through to begin your way toward the hidden container.

Approach the wall, position yourself close to the pack farthest on the right, and begin walking or running into the wall until you clip through. Don’t rest too much, though, because you’ll immediately have to use your boost pack to stand on a hidden ledge on the other side of the wall.

If you miss this ledge, you’ll teleport back to the entrance of your ship and have to attempt the glitch again. I personally used third-person mode to make sure I could see how close I was to the ledge so I could mantle on top of it. In fact, I discovered that you don’t need to boost pack too far to reach this ledge, but I suggest deactivating auto run so you don’t accidentally run off the ledge.

You’ll have to boost pack your way to this glitched ledge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It might take a bit of practice to get the boost pack timing right, but once you’re on the ledge, another challenge presents itself: getting to the crate. You’ll need to face the corner of the room from the outside, jump off, and pull left as you use your boost pack toward the container.

There aren’t any ledges or platforms for you to stand on, which means as you fly by the container, you’ll have to quickly access it and steal the money before you are teleported back into the staryard.

It might be hard, but you will get a small fortune for your troubles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This part can be extra tricky because not only do you have to time your boost pack so you get in range of the container, but you also have to be quick enough to press your interact and loot keys or buttons twice to get the 125,000 credits in storage.

If you aren’t able to pull off this daring heist, there are other glitches you can use to get some easy credits, such as the puddle glitch at Akila City. Of course, if you’re following a righteous path, there are plenty of different quests to complete to make money the morally correct way, too.

