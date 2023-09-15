Starfield: How to use the Puddle Glitch at Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City

As is the tradition with Bethesda titles, glitches have been abundant so far in Starfield. While the space exploration RPG isn’t nearly as buggy upon release as a game like Fallout 76, there are still some glitches spread out across the Settled Systems.

Perhaps none are more lucrative for the player than the now-called Puddle Glitch, though. The Puddle Glitch was brought into the public eye by a Redditor. What they found has the ability to make a Starfield player accrue unlimited wealth.

While most players will abuse this glitch only a couple of times, it can be as lucrative as you want it to be, at least until the next update.

How to steal from Shepherd’s General Store using the Puddle Glitch

Shepherd’s General Store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Puddle Glitch is essentially a way to steal the entire inventory of Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City. However, from a gameplay sense, you’re not actually stealing.

There is a puddle right outside the store that will show you the store’s current inventory, credits included. When you access the inventory, you can take everything you want and none of it will be considered stolen.

Think of it as you’re simply taking loot from a free container in Starfield.

This is supposedly a common tactic used all across Starfield; the devs apparently place a hidden chest outside of stores and other locations to hold its inventory, which is usually only accessible in a developer’s build of the game.

You’re not supposed to be able to access this chest for obvious reasons, but it appears there was an oversight with Shepherd’s General Store.

To use the Puddle Glitch, follow the steps below:

Fly to Akila City and go to Shepherd’s General Store, which is located on the left as soon as you enter the city .

. Locate the right puddle out in front of the store. It’s a smaller puddle that is just to the right of the front door if you’re facing the store from the street.

if you’re facing the store from the street. Crouch down in front of the puddle with your back turned to Shepherd’s General Store. Move your character’s pointer all around the puddle until you find the inventory menu that pops up.

until you find the inventory menu that pops up. The right spot to access the menu is just near the center of the puddle.

The Puddle Glitch in full effect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you find the spot with the inventory menu, you can take whatever you want. Anything from credits to resources to ammo to healing supplies, it’s all yours.

The best part is you can sell whatever you take back to Shepherd’s General Store to essentially earn free credits. You can also wait a day and go back to the puddle to find a resupplied inventory full of more credits and items to take.

It won’t be long before Bethesda patches this glitch out of the game entirely, so take advantage of it while you still can.

