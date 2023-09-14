Best Starfield ships, ranked

Your spaceship is one of the most important elements of your journey in Starfield, as it’s responsible for carrying a ton of your resources, getting you from point A to point B, and serving as one of the main customizable options in the game. As such, you want to ensure that you only fly the best ship possible so you can make the most out of your galactic adventure.

Saying you want to use the best ship is easier said than done, however, given the fact that there are over 100 possible ships you can acquire in Starfield. Luckily, I have narrowed down those 100+ ships into a list that I feel represents the very best of the best. Some of these ships are considered the “best” for certain levels and player skills, while others are simply some of the top ships you can acquire throughout your playthrough.

In the list below, I will go over the top nine ships I have discovered in Starfield thus far. As I find more ships, though, I will add to the list as necessary.

9. Razorleaf

The Razorleaf ship. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Razorleaf is perhaps the best early-game ship that you can acquire in Starfield. It’s a free reward for completing the Mantis side quest and it has some terrific stats for your opening hours in the Settled Systems. The Razorleaf comes equipped with three weapons by default, shielded cargo capacity so you can smuggle contraband, and decent modules all around.

8. Ecliptic Rapier

A designed Ecliptic Rapier ship. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now this is a slightly strange entry, but hear me out. First off, I think the Ecliptic mercenary faction has some of the best overall ships in Starfield. However, you can only get them by hijacking them while on the surface of a planet or in outer space. If you happen upon an Ecliptic Rapier, I suggest trying to make it yours immediately, especially if you are around levels 10-20.

The Rapier is a B-class ship, which means you need to upgrade your Piloting skill to fly it. It has incredible base stats, can carry six crew members, and features plenty of upgrade freedom.

7. Star Eagle

The Star Eagle ship. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Star Eagle is yet another free ship that is rewarded to you after completing the Freestar Rangers faction quest line in Akila City. The Star Eagle has some of the best base weapons out of any A-class ship in Starfield and looks fantastic as well. It has terrific cargo capacity, decent armor, and can be upgraded fairly easily. While the brown color scheme might not be for everyone, the Star Eagle is one of the best early-mid game ships in Starfield.

6. Conqueror

The Conqueror ship. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now we’re getting into the top dogs. The Conqueror looks extremely similar to another ship called the Vanquisher, but I prefer the former due to its much lower price of only 272,500 credits. Compare that to a 440,000 asking price for the Vanquisher and consider that the Conqueror delivers very similar stats and aesthetics and it’s a pretty clear choice. The only downside to the Conqueror is its low hull and shield stats, but you can easily upgrade those in the shipbuilder.

You can acquire the Conqueror by purchasing it from the New Atlantis, Eleos Retreat, Stroud-Eckland, or Red Mile ship technicians.

5. Abyss Trecker

The Abyss Trecker ship. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next up, we have another C-class ship called the Abyss Trecker. Some stats are definitely lacking with the Trecker, but it more than makes up for it with a stylish and sleek look. There aren’t too many ships that look like the Abyss Trecker in Starfield. However, I do recommend you equip it with some new weapons, better cargo capacity, and some additional engines if you want the ship to really fly.

You can acquire the Abyss Trecker by visiting the Paradiso ship technician on the planet Porrima II. It costs a total of anywhere from 320,000-365,000 credits.

4. Starborn Guardian

The Starborn Guardian ship. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, this is the only ship on my list that you cannot acquire during your first playthrough of Starfield. Instead, the Starborn Guardian can only be acquired when you enter a New Game+ playthrough. If you decide to plunge into NG+, you can add the Guardian to your fleet by stepping into The Unity, which will make much more sense when you beat the main Constellation quest line in Starfield.

If you want more information on how to get the Starborn Guardian, check out our previous guide. It will contain some spoilers, though, so be warned.

3. Silent Runner

The Silent Runner ship. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Have you ever run out of cargo capacity on your ship before in Starfield? If you have, then you want to travel to HopeTech in HopeTown in the Valo system and pick up the Silent Runner ship. This compact vessel comes with a whopping 6,060 cargo capacity by default, which should service all of your cargo needs and then some. It also has a decent shield and hull and can carry five crew members.

The Silent Runner is a C-class ship that will run you roughly 360,000 credits.

2. Dragonfire II

The Dragonfire II ship. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

My penultimate ship on this list is the Dragonfire II. This incredibly unique ship comes in two variants, the I and II, but the latter variant is light years better than its counterpart. The Dragonfire II comes with nearly 3,000 cargo capacity, seven crew members, decent hull and shield stats, and a design that will make your head spin. It can also jump to any system in the galaxy, no matter your location, and has a great reactor.

The Dragonfire II is a C-class ship that costs roughly 325,000 credits and can be purchased at The Eleos Retreat in the Ixyll system or the Red Mile. You will also need to be over level 30 for the Dragonfire II to appear in the shop instead of the Dragonfire I.

1. Narwhal

The Narwhal ship. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last but not least, we have the Narwhal. The Narwhal has become famous as arguably the best ship in Starfield, and I have no objections to that claim. This deep blue C-class ship will cost you a boatload of credits, but it has some of the best default stats of any ship in the galaxy. You get access to seven crew members, nearly 2,000 cargo capacity, an outstanding reactor, and a highly fortified hull and shield. You can upgrade the Narwhal if you wish, but it really doesn’t need any tinkering.

The Narwhal costs 423,000 credits and can be purchased at the Taiyo Astroneeing showroom on Neon.

