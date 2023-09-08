How to get the Starborn ship in Starfield

The Starborn are a mysterious group that you encounter in the later portions of the Constellation quest line in Starfield. One of the most distinguishing characteristics of this group are the sleek ships they pilot.

If you are anything like me, I immediately sought out ways to get a Starborn Guardian ship of my own after seeing the vessel for the first time. If you attempt to steal the ship like you would another other grounded Spacer ship, you will find that you are unable to enter normally. You also cannot dock the Guardian like you would any other ship.

Still, there is a way to get a Starborn ship of your own in Starfield. Be warned, there are spoilers ahead.

How to get the Starborn Guardian in Starfield

In order to get the Starborn ship in Starfield, dubbed the Starborn Guardian, you need to complete the main questline for Constellation and begin New Game+. There is no known way to acquire a Starborn Guardian before finishing the game first.

By the end of Constellation’s main quest chain, you will discover that Starborn were regular humans who entered into The Unity. The Unity stands at the center of all things in the universe and can only be accessed after acquiring all Artifacts and building your Armillary.

By stepping into The Unity, you will leave your current universe and enter into a new, unique universe. This mechanic essentially acts as Starfield’s New Game+. While you will lose your credits, weapons, ammo, and other items, you will keep your Powers, Skills, and gain the Starborn Guardian ship and the Starborn armor.

How to upgrade the Starborn Guardian in Starfield

In order to upgrade the Starborn Guardian in Starfield, you will need to routinely beat the game and step into The Unity again. Unlike other ships, you cannot take the Starborn Guardian to ship technicians for upgrades or alterations, given the ship is quite literally from another universe.

Instead, you will need to take the Starborn vessel back to The Unity by once again completing the Armillary and gaining all the Artifacts. You can do this either by repeating the main storyline once again, or by skipping it and going straight into the Artifacts hunt.

If you are solely looking to upgrade your ship, I highly recommend skipping the main story so you can gather the Artifacts as fast as possible. You can upgrade the Starborn Guardian up to ten times total, with each run through increasing the base stats of the ship by ten each time.

Starborn Guardian ship stats in Starfield

The number beside your ship’s name represents how many new universes you have stepped into | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Starborn Guardian is one of the best ships in Starfield, even before you upgrade it for the first time. After beating the game for the first time, I quickly realized that the Starborn Guardian not only tracks how many times you have entered into The Unity, but also increases its stats with every loop around the cosmos.

Below are the baseline stats for the Starborn Guardian. Note that these stats will increase by ten for every time you enter into The Unity:

Shield – 630

– 630 Lasers – 24

– 24 Torpedos – 70

– 70 Shield – 630

– 630 Hull – 649

– 649 Cargo Capacity – 950

– 950 Crew Capacity – 5

– 5 Jump Distance – 30 LY

You should be aware that while your Starborn Guardian will raise in stats after every loop, you will lose access to the rest of your fleet. Both your Guardian and Starborn armor set will be the only material items you carry in with you until you reach the Lodge once again.

About the author